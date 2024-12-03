Starmer appoints two safe people to lead civil service as he prepares for major reset

Sir Keir Starmer has named a candidate described as a safe pair of hands to lead the civil service as he prepares to reconstitute his government this week after a turbulent first five months in power.

The Prime Minister has chosen Sir Chris Wormald, the current permanent secretary of the Department of Health, to be his cabinet secretaryThe most senior post in the British civil service.

It comes like the PM prepares to deliver major speech Thursday during which he will launch a plan for change. Sir Keir hopes to get his beleaguered administration back on track after a series of missteps and communications failures left him facing a barrage of criticism.

Sir Chris was fourth favorite on a shortlist of four to land the job Britain's Best Mandarinhaving been passed over for the role by Boris Johnson in 2020. He has been described as a safe pair of hands, a steady as it goes candidate and the perfect Sir Humphrey.

Chris Wormald to play key role in implementing PM's change plan (Getty/PA)

Although the Prime Minister has said he wants to make changes and restructure the government, it has been noted that his choice to lead the Whitehall machine is the least radical of the candidates, with Sir Chris being beaten out by more dynamic figures like Olly Robbins and Antonia Romeo. the position.

The meeting takes place just two weeks before the departure of Simon Casewho resigned due to health problems.

During a difficult first five months, Sir Keir was also forced to abandon his first choice chief of staff, Sue Gray, who lost a power struggle with her replacement Morgan McSweeney.

Late last week he also lost his prime minister, when Louise Haigh was forced to resign as transport secretary following a historic fraud conviction. Sir Keir carried out a reshuffle on Monday after promoting Heidi Alexander to replace Ms Haigh on Friday.

Ahead of its speech on Thursday, the government also released a series of announcements on a new defense industrial strategy, ministerial appointments and foreign policy.

Wormald will be tasked with carrying out an overhaul of Whitehall, with a renewed focus on Labor priorities for government (PA)

The reset is also intended to offset a series of questions over economic policy with a young minister unable even to confirm that economic growth was the government's main mission and anger at Rachel Reevess budget, particularly over increases national insurance and changes in inheritance matters. tax, a political decision that has lingered in the agricultural community.

Ministers, including Sir Keir, have also been bombarded with criticism over their acceptance of gifts including designer glasses and clothes.

Under the Prime Minister's new agenda, Sir Chris will be tasked with carrying out an overhaul of Whitehall with the aim of focusing the machinery of government on delivering Labour's priorities, including boosting the economy, reducing NHS waiting times, public safety, energy security and welfare measures. mobility.

Announcing the appointment, Sir Keir thanked Mr Case for his service and said he was delighted that Sir Chris had accepted the role.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role at a critical time in the work of change started by this new government, Sir Keir added.

Ahead of his relaunch, which comes after months of Labor's decline in the polls, the prime minister said: To change this country, we must change the way government serves this country… From breaking down the silos within from government to harnessing the incredible potential of government. technology and innovation, it will take nothing less than a complete overhaul of the British state to implement bold and ambitious long-term reforms.

Achieving change of this magnitude will require exceptional leadership in the public service. There could be no one better suited than Chris to advance our plan for change.

Sir Chris was appointed as a senior civil servant at the Department of Health in May 2016. He previously held a series of senior roles in Whitehall, including as Permanent Secretary at the Department for Education, Director General of the Deputy Prime Minister's Office and head of the economic and political department. Domestic Secretariat in the Cabinet Office.

Sir Chris said: “I am delighted that the Prime Minister has appointed me to the privileged role of leading our talented civil service, as we take on the challenge of delivering the Government's focused agenda to deliver its plan for change .

The government has given itself a clear mandate and an ambitious program focused on workers. This will require each of us to buy into the agenda for change in the way the British state operates.

So I look forward to working with leaders across government to ensure the civil service has the skills it needs to deliver across the country.

Sir Chris made headlines last year when the Covid investigation showed he was part of a group of powerful officials who, in mid-March 2020, discussed coronavirus as if it were comparable to chickenpox.

The new cabinet secretary, in conversation with one of his predecessors, Mark Sedwill, said yes, exactly when it was suggested to him that, like chicken pox, we want people to catch it and develop collective immunity before the next wave.