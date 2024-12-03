Imran convicted for Rangers deaths in Islamabad – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been charged in a murder case in connection with the death of paramilitary personnel who were run over by a speeding vehicle on the Srinagar highway last week during a protest of the PTI.

With this new case, the PTI founder, already imprisoned in Adiala jail in different cases, has joined an exclusive club of two alongside PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the second ex-Prime Minister to be incarcerated for murder.

In November 1974, ZA Bhutto, then prime minister, was indicted in a murder case, which ultimately led to his hanging, two years after his government was overthrown by military dictator Ziaul Haq in 1977.

The case registered at Ramna police station against PTI founder and other leaders includes Section 302 (murder), Section 324 (attempt to murder), Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), article 114 (accomplice present when the offense is committed) and others. sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, in addition to terrorism charges.

The court assured that Bushra Bibi would attend the next hearing in the 190m case; arrest warrants issued against 96 PTI leaders in terrorism case

Police officials, while quoting the FIR, told Dawn that at the behest of Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, an unidentified driver of a Land Cruiser rammed the Rangers personnel with the intention to kill them. As a result, three personnel were martyred and two were injured.

Prosecution sources and lawyers, on condition of anonymity, said it was a road accident, not a murder, and the FIR should have been registered under the article 322 of the PPC instead of article 302.

They added that the murder charges could be added to the FIR in the light of additional statements once the investigation could establish that there was concrete evidence that the driver intended to kill the security personnel.

Apparently the deaths were caused by negligence and reckless driving, they said, saying some reports suggested the driver was under the influence of drugs, and even if that was true, it was still a case of 'a section 322 case.

Police officials quoted the driver, a resident of Islamabad's F-10 sector, as saying that he was unable to see the personnel when they suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle. After the incident, police arrested the driver near Shaheen Chowk and shifted him to Margalla police station along with the vehicle. Later, he was shifted to an unknown location, they added.

In June 2023, Balochistan Police arrested Imran Khan in a registered murder case relating to the killing of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar. In August 2023, he was discharged from the case.

Meanwhile, the number of cases against PTI protesters, including leaders and workers, increased to 19. So far, two cases each have been registered at the Secretariat and police stations of Kohsar, Margalla , Karachi Company and Tarnol, while one case each was registered at Aabpara, Shahzad Town, Sihala, Khanna, Noon, Nilore, Shams Colony Police Stations, Ramna and Banigala.

Bushra Bibi will be present at the next hearing

Furthermore, the lawyer representing the former Prime Minister and his wife assured the court of accounts that Bushra Bibi would join the corruption case of 190 million on the next date, the court of accounts having postponed the recording of their declaration to December 5.

Auditor Nasir Javed Rana has resumed proceedings in the corruption case in Adiala prison. During the hearing, Mr. Khan appeared before the court, but the proceedings made little progress because the declarations of the former Prime Minister and his wife Bushra Bibi under article 342 of the Code of criminal proceedings could not be recorded.

Defense lawyer Salman Safdar, representing Bushra Bibi, filed a motion requesting that she be excused from appearance. He assured the court that Bushra Bibi would attend the next hearing.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent Mr. Khan to jail on judicial remand after the completion of his physical detention in a case registered at the Rawalpindis New Town police station related to the September protest. The court approved the request for pre-trial detention in six additional cases, related to the incidents on September 28 and October 5.

Arrest warrants

Separately, an ATC has issued arrest warrants against 96 PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved the arrest warrants in a case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

The case involves allegations of incitement, disorder and other charges under the anti-terrorism law. Among the key accused are PTI leaders Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Omar Ayub, Zulfi Bukhari, Faisal Javed, Asad Qaiser and former President Dr Arif Alvi.

Besides, Justice Sipra granted four-day remand to 19 PTI workers in a case related to the D-Chowk protest. Additionally, the court ordered that 93 workers arrested in a separate case be sent to prison for identity checks. A total of 112 PTI workers were presented before the court during the hearing.

Published in Dawn, December 3, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1876337/imran-booked-over-rangers-deaths-in-islamabad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos