Gohar Khan dismisses rumors about Imran Khan's health in Adiala jail





ANI | Updated: December 02, 2024 at 8:55 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]December 2 (ANI): PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Monday dismissed rumors regarding the health of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, assuring the public that Khan is in good health during his detention at the jail from Adiala. Speaking to the media following a meeting with Khan in the prison, Khan said the former prime minister was “in good health” and that rumors about his health were “baseless”, reported ARY News. During his meeting with Khan, the discussion also touched on the recent big operation against PTI workers at D-Chowk. Khan thanked the citizens who responded to the latest call for protest and said Khan had asked PTI lawmakers to raise the issue of Operation D-Chowk in both houses of Parliament. Sources within Adiala Prison have confirmed that Khan is in good health, with medical tests indicating that his blood pressure and sugar levels are normal. The sources also mentioned that Khan is able to maintain his fitness by regularly exercising twice a day.

All necessary facilities would be provided to him as per the prison guidelines, and special attention would be given to his diet and general well-being, ARY News reported. The clarification comes after a series of reports suggesting Khan's health was deteriorating, leading to concerns from his supporters. Some had speculated that he might be transferred to another location, but these claims were quickly addressed by the PTI leadership. Aside from ongoing health concerns, the PTI political committee issued a statement on Sunday calling for full access to Imran Khan, citing growing public opinion. concern about their health and safety. The committee expressed concerns about the lack of access to his family, legal team and party officials, calling for frequent and transparent updates on his condition. The background to these developments is that on Monday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) remanded Imran Khan to 14-day remand in a case related to New Town Police Station, as reported by ARY News. Khan was also arrested in connection with seven other vandalism-related cases. The PTI political committee called for immediate restoration of access to Khan's family and legal team, fearing a lack of transparency regarding his treatment. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-gohar-khan-dismisses-rumours-on-imran-khans-health-in-adiala-jail20241202205508/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos