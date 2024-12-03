Politics
Chandigarh: Eight-step demonstration of crime scene investigation ready for PM Modi today
Chandigarh's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) is expected to present a detailed 30-minute live demonstration on Tuesday, simulating a crime scene investigation under the newly implemented criminal laws, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Punjab Engineering College ( PEC).
The presentation, titled Secure Society, Developed India: From Punishment to Justice, will take place as part of an exhibition spread across eight stations, giving Prime Minister Modi a live experience of how law enforcement, Forensic teams, judicial authorities and prisons have become more efficient. and technology-focused since the laws were implemented.
On July 1, the three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, had replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act respectively. .
From reporting crimes to speedy justice
The exhibition will begin at the police control room, where Modi will witness how crime reports are received and processed in real time. The first scene involves the reporting of a murder and robbery case, where the nearest GPS-powered PCR van, along with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team, are immediately dispatched to the scene .
Regarding the crime scene, the second stage will show how the e-Sakshya app digitally records all evidence from the crime scene, including photos, videos and timestamps, which are then sent directly to the court. In this scene, the forensic team collects crucial evidence, while the victim's daughter identifies his body.
In the third station, PM Modi will learn about Chitrakhoji, a facial recognition tool integrated into the NyayaSetu app. The tool allows police to quickly compare facial images from CCTV footage with a national database of more than 10 million individuals, providing rapid leads for investigations.
Also featured is the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), which matches fingerprints found at crime scenes with those of criminals in the national database, allowing for rapid identification and apprehension. The scene shows that the police manage to identify and apprehend a suspect in connection with the murder.
Digitization of post-mortem and legal reports
A key part of the demonstration takes place at the fourth station of the government multi-specialty hospital, where the MedLeaPR application is introduced. This application digitizes post-mortem (PMR) and forensic (MLR) reports, allowing them to be accessed from anywhere.
In the fifth scene of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Modi will observe the use of QR codes to maintain the chain of custody of evidence. Every piece of evidence submitted to the CFSL is digitized and its details are recorded in the system, ensuring transparency and accountability.
The upcoming station will demonstrate the effectiveness of the e-Prosecution system, an online platform that allows the prosecution to review and review indictments more quickly. The Director of Public Prosecutions at the exhibition will highlight how cases, such as the murder case currently under review, are managed and processed electronically, eliminating paper-related delays.
A revamped prison system
The next station takes Modi to the Model Prison, where the focus is on the prison system. Here, prison staff demonstrate the application of new criminal laws that allow early release into consideration once a prisoner has served a third of their sentence. The Nyaya Shruti app enables video conferencing for prisoner hearings, eliminating the need for physical transportation, improving security and saving time and resources.
The final scene takes place in a district court, where Modi will watch a live demonstration of the trial. Here, the sessions judge is conducting the trial of Rohit, Vijay and a proclaimed offender (PO) named Happy, who is abroad. Despite Happy's absence, the trial continues, with an emphasis on new laws that allow trials to continue without delay, ensuring that justice is not hindered by the defendant's whereabouts.
The prosecution uses digital evidence, including CCTV footage and documentation from the e-Sakshya app, to support its case, while the defense claims the evidence is fabricated. The judge enforces the new criminal laws by limiting adjournments and ensuring quick and efficient verdicts. The trial ended with the three defendants being sentenced to life imprisonment.
The protest will be followed by Modis' address to over 4,000 participants, including members of the Chandigarh Police Force, newly recruited IPS officers across the country and senior officials of the Chandigarh administration. He will be accompanied by Interior Minister Amit Shah, who arrived early in the city on Monday evening.
