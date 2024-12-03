Mahmood Khan Achakzai seeks protection from Imran – Pakistan





QUETTA: Mahmood Khan Achakzai, president of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and leader of opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan, demanded security and protection of PTI chief Imran Khan to avoid any harm. to the former Prime Minister could plunge the country into chaos and uncertainty.

Speaking at a public meeting held on Monday to mark the 51st death anniversary of Shaheed Khan Abdul Samad Khan, Mr Achakzai paid tribute to the late leader and said he sacrificed his life to maintain his principled political position. He said the late leader never backed down on his ideology or Pashtun rights.

Discussing the imprisonment of PTI founder Khan and the action taken against his party, the PkMAP leader said that popular political ideologies and leaders cannot be eliminated.

Today, Imran Khan is Pakistan's most popular political leader, and his party won a clear majority in the February elections, but unfortunately, his party's mandate was stolen and several of our winning seats were won in of this electoral looting, declared Mr. Achakzai.

Any harm to PTI founder could plunge country into chaos

He said that imprisoning the former prime minister, leaders and workers of his party, shooting at the peaceful gathering of his party and killing them is not the solution.

He demanded that the PTI founder be immediately released and his stolen mandate returned to him.

Mr. Achakzai also spoke about the role of the international community in the region and said that instead of creating conflicting blocs for political and economic monopolies, it should work towards mutual cooperation for the well-being of humanity.

On Afghanistan, Achakzai warned that instability in Afghanistan would not bring any benefit to Pakistan, adding that Islamabad must participate in all necessary actions to ensure Kabul's territorial integrity, sovereignty and peace.

Expressing concern over the law and order situation in Pashtun and Baloch areas, Achakzai said the resources of Pashtun and Baloch people should be practically recognized as a right and they should be given political autonomy and economic and an identity based on equality.

Referring to the political unrest in Pishin, the PkMAP leader said that 125,000 acres of land have been allotted to a resident of Sahiwal in Pishin district, causing political unrest and sense of deprivation across the Pashtun belt .

Published in Dawn, December 3, 2024

