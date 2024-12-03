



Commemorating the 79th Bhakti Day for Public Works and Land Planning, Central Kalimantan Provincial Government Holds Flag Ceremony Contribution of Rikah Mustika, December 3, 2024 11:36 a.m., read 135 times. Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan H Edy Pratowo as the ceremonial inspector read the welcome speech 0 Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan H Edy Pratowo as the ceremonial inspector read the welcome speech 1 MMCKalteng – Palangka Raya – Commemorating the 79th Public Works and Land Planning Department Day, the Central Kalimantan Provincial Government held a flag ceremony, in the courtyard of the Provincial Public Works and Land Planning Office Central Kalimantan territory, Tuesday (03/12/2024). The ceremony was led by the Deputy Governor (Vice Governor) of Central Kalimantan. H Edy Pratowo. Reading the remarks of the Minister of Public Works, the deputy governor said that President Prabowo Subianto's vision “Together Indonesia advances towards a Golden Indonesia 2045” would be realized through eight asta cita missions, two of which are the main tasks and functions of the ministry. of Public Works, namely the strengthening of food self-sufficiency and the continued development of infrastructure. (Read also: Regional Secretary Nuryakin hopes to increase the capacity of operators managing audio-video systems at official events) “Over the past ten years, massive infrastructure development has been carried out to support growing national competitiveness, particularly in the water resources sector, the development sector and the field of creative works,” he explained . It is further said that the UP ministry has drawn up a program Quick Wins infrastructure development, namely firstly, Quick Wins 3, namely supporting food security by maximizing the benefits of dams that were built to serve irrigation through the construction and rehabilitation of irrigation networks, as well as the construction of roads and bridges to support connectivity to food hubs, including Food sector in Central Kalimantan, Marauke-South Papua, NTT and others. “Second, Quick Wins “4, namely supporting 13 years of compulsory education through the construction of schools/madrasas in various parts of the country,” he said. Third, he continued, Quick Wins to support the flagship strategic programs of ministries/institutions and others. “In carrying out the tasks we carry out, collaboration and synergy are of course very necessary so that the infrastructure under construction can be completed on time, with the right quality and with the right profits,” he added . He said Indonesia was currently entering the rainy season and between late 2024 and early 2025 it would face more extreme weather challenges. “For this reason, I would like to remind you of my instructions to the ranks of the Ministry of Public Works to be ready to face this situation, ensuring the preparation of infrastructure, strengthening coordination and communication, providing logistics and resources, ensuring awareness and education for the community, as well as ongoing monitoring and evaluation,” he said. Discussing the age of the ceremony, the deputy governor said that infrastructure development in the region, especially the roads expanded by the provincial government, is a route that supports the mobilization of community accessibility, especially natural resources of the region, both in the areas of plantations, agriculture and mining. “With the increase in APBD in Central Kalimantan Province, we are optimistic that in the future our budget will also increase. With this budget, we will improve infrastructure, as well as education and health. “We will also increase support for economic actors and employment opportunities in the future, because Central Kalimantan is close to IKN,” he concluded. After the ceremony, the event continued in a friendly atmosphere. Also present were elements from Forkopimda, the head of the regional apparatus of Central Kalimantan province, the head of regency/city PUPR services throughout Central Kalimantan, as well as full-time employees of PUPR services throughout Central Kalimantan. (Rkh/Photo: Iksan) Please enable JavaScript to display the comments powered by Disqus. Other news Latest news

