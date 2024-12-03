Pakistani PM vows to take legal action against rioters involved in pro-Imran Khan protests





LAHORE: Pakistani politician Azma Bukhari is haunted by a counterfeit image of herself: a fake sexualized video released to discredit her role as one of the country's few female leaders. I was shocked when I learned about it, said Bukhari, 48, information minister of Punjab province, Pakistan's most populous. Deepfakes that manipulate real audio, photos or videos of people into fake likenesses are becoming more convincing and easier to perform as artificial intelligence (AI) enters the mainstream. In Pakistan, where media literacy is low, it is used as a weapon to defame women in the public sphere with sexual innuendo that deeply damages their reputation in a country with conservative morals. Bukhari, who regularly appears on television, recalls remaining silent for days after seeing video of her face superimposed on the sexualized body of an Indian actor in a clip that quickly spread on social media. It was very difficult, I was depressed, she told AFP at her home in Lahore, in the east of the country. My daughter, she hugged me and said: Mom, you have to fight.

In this photo taken on November 20, 2024, Azma Bukhari (center), information minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, speaks to the media after attending her hearing on a deepfake video in Lahore. (AFP)

After initially backing down, she filed a complaint in the Lahore High Court, attempting to hold those who spread the deepfake accountable. When I go to court, I have to remind people over and over again that I have a fake video, she said. In Pakistan, a country of 240 million people, internet usage has recently increased at a staggering rate thanks to cheap 4G mobile internet. Around 110 million Pakistanis were online in January, 24 million more than at the start of 2023, according to monitoring site DataReportal. During this year's elections, deepfakes were at the center of the digital debate. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was jailed, but his team used an AI tool to generate speeches with his voice shared on social media, allowing him to campaign from behind bars. Politicians are usually criticized for their corruption, ideology and status. But deepfakes have a dark side particularly suited to the destruction of women. When they are accused, it almost always revolves around their sex life, their personal life, whether they are good mothers or good wives, said Henry Ajder, a US AI expert. For this, deepfakes are a very dangerous weapon, he told AFP. In a patriarchal Pakistan, the stakes are high.

In this photograph taken on October 21, 2024, staff members work at the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), an NGO that aims to strengthen the protection of human rights defenders in digital spaces, in Lahore. (AFP

Women's status is generally linked to their honor, generally defined as modesty and chastity. Hundreds of people are killed every year, often by their own families, under the pretext of defiling it. Bukhari calls the video targeting her pornographic. But in a country where premarital sex and cohabitation are punishable offenses, deepfakes can damage reputations by insinuating the suggestion of inappropriate cuddling or socializing with men. In October, the AFP debunked a doctored video of regional MP Meena Majeed showing her hugging the chief minister of Balochistan province. A caption on social media read: Immodesty has no limits. This is an insult to Baloch culture. Bukhari claims that photos of her with her husband and son were also manipulated to imply that she was appearing in public with boyfriends outside of her marriage. And doctored videos are regularly circulating of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Bukharis' boss, showing her dancing with opposition leaders. Once targeted by such deepfakes, women's image is considered immoral and the honor of the entire family is lost, said Sadaf Khan of Pakistani nonprofit Media Matters for Democracy. This can put them in danger, she explained to AFP. Deepfakes are now widespread around the world, but Pakistan has legislation to combat their deployment in disinformation campaigns. In 2016, a law was passed by the Bukhari Party to prevent online crimes, with cyberbullying provisions prohibiting the sharing of photos or videos without consent in a way that is harmful to a person. Bukhari believes that it must be strengthened and supported by investigators. Building the capacity of our cybercrime unit is very, very important, she said.

In this photograph taken on October 21, 2024, Nighat Dad, a Pakistan-based digital rights activist, works on her laptop during an interview with AFP in Lahore. (AFP)

But digital rights activists have also criticized the government for using such broad legislation to suppress dissent. Authorities have already blocked YouTube and TikTok, and a ban on X, formerly Twitter, has been in effect since the February election, when allegations of vote tampering spread on the site. Nighat Dad, a Pakistan-based digital rights activist, said blocking sites was just a quick fix for the government. This violates other fundamental rights, linked to freedom of expression and access to information, she told AFP.

