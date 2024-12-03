Vikrant Massey Watches Sabarmati Report With PM Modi, Calls It Career Highlight





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the screening of the Sabarmati Report on Monday evening with members of his cabinet as well as the actors of the film. The film is based on the fire of a Sabarmati Express coach near Godhra railway station in 2002. PM Modi had earlier praised the film via social media, saying a “false narrative” cannot persist only for a limited period of time.

Joined other NDA MPs at a screening of the Sabarmati report. I congratulate the makers of the film for their efforts, the Prime Minister wrote on X while sharing photos from the screening.

I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all the ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't express it in words because I'm so happy. It was the highlight of my career that I got to see my film with the Prime Minister, lead actor Vikrant Massey told reporters after the screening.

The film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

It was declared tax-exempt in several states before its release on November 15, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Raashii Khanna, another cast member, also echoed Massey, calling it a surreal feeling and a career highlight.

We have watched the film several times but today was very special because we got to see it with the Prime Minister… It's a surreal feeling. It’s a highlight of my career. The film was made tax-free in many states and other states are also on the verge of making it tax-free. I hope people will watch it in large numbers, she added.

The screening took place in the Parliament complex in the presence of members of the Modi cabinet as well as several prominent BJP MPs.

It's a very important film. This is the history of our country and the previous government hid the facts from the people. The film shows how people did politics in such a serious situation at the time, said actor and politician Kangana Ranaut.

The film did the job of bringing the truth out in front of the world. The truth cannot be defeated… Various attempts have been made to malign the image of Prime Minister Modi, Gujarat government… After watching the film, people will know the truth and the conspiracies to malign the image of Prime Minister Modi, Gujarat government. ..PM Modi's leadership and the people of Gujarat have been proven innocent, added BJP MP Mayank Nayak.

