Pakistan's anti-terrorism court issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, his wife and 94 others





A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 93 others in a case linked to the protests last week in Islamabad by his party supporters. Khan, incarcerated since 2023, had launched a “final call” on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members and the cancellation of the poll. . 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The main protest in Islamabad ended in clashes in which 12 PTI supporters were killed, according to the party, while hundreds were arrested.

The Islamabad Police has submitted a list of 96 suspects to the Islamabad-based Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), including prominent PTI leaders such as Khan, Bibi, Gandapur, former President Arif Alvi, former President of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, president of the PTI. Gohar Khan, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and several others.

He requested the court to issue arrest warrants and ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra accepted the request and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against 96 suspects.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered after the protest included various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act. He accused PTI leaders of attacking police personnel as part of a “conspiracy” and using government employees for their purposes during the protest. He also said the protesters' actions led to residents being trapped in their homes and spreading fear and panic. Khan has already been sent to prison on remand in seven cases related to protests between September 28 and October 5.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against him since the fall of his government in April 2022 due to a vote of no confidence.

