Trump says he will visit Paris on his first foreign trip as president-elect





President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that he plans to travel to Paris this weekend for what would be his first foreign trip since his election victory in November.

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France on Saturday to witness the reopening of the magnificent and historic Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago” , Trump said. in an article on Truth Social. “President Emmanuel Macron has done a magnificent job so that Notre-Dame regains all its glory, and even more. It will be a very special day for everyone!”

This is the president-elect's first known trip outside the United States since May 2023, when he visited his golf courses in Ireland and Scotland.

The historic cathedral was damaged by fire in April 2019 and has been under reconstruction ever since. Although restoration efforts will likely continue for years, Notre Dame is scheduled to welcome visitors on December 7.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to deliver a speech that day and attend the consecration of the altar at a mass presided over by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich on December 8.

More than a year after taking office in 2018, Trump welcomed Macron to the White House during his first state dinner.

After Trump's election victory last month, the French leader quickly congratulated him in a post on X.

“Ready to work together as we have done for four years,” Macron wrote. “With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Trump announced Saturday that he would nominate Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as ambassador to France in his new administration.

At the end of his first term in 2020, Trump pardoned the elder Kushner, years after he pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign donations in 2005 and served 14 months in prison.

Trump has raised alarm more widely among some European allies in light of his comments on the campaign trail, complaining about aid to Ukraine and threatening to encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to the countries that have not paid enough for their defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-says-s-going-paris-first-trip-abroad-president-elect-rcna182567 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos