Pakistan's anti-terrorism court sends Imran Khan to 14-day remand in seven new cases





ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14-day remand in seven cases related to recent protests by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan, 72, was produced before the judge at the anti-terrorism court at Adiala prison, where he has been incarcerated for months, after serving a six-day remand in a separate case relating to his party's protest on 28 September in Rawalpindi.

Justice Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which the court approved Khan's remand in the New Town police station case, as well as six other cases.

The judge rejected a police request for pre-trial detention in six other cases registered between September 28 and October 5. He ordered that Khan be sent to prison on remand.

The former prime minister was arrested in six cases linked to his party's protests. Seven cases, including the New Town case, had been registered against him for the September 28, October 4 and 5 protests.

The fresh cases were registered against Khan at various police stations for calling for protests which resulted in violent incidents.

Khan's party launched a protest on November 24 to stage a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's red zone, where most government buildings are located. The demonstration, which turned violent, left several members of the security forces and civilians dead.

The protest was promoted by Khan who on November 13 issued a final call for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members and the annulment of the 26th Amendment , which, according to him, had strengthened a dictatorial regime. .

So far, he has not been arrested in the last 28 cases related to the November 24 protest.

Khan was arrested by Rawalpindi police from New Town police after he was granted bail in the second Toshakhana case last month.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against him since the fall of his government in April 2022 due to a vote of no confidence.

