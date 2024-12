Gavin Newsom officially launches California's fight against Donald Trump

About 48 hours after Election Day 2024, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on lawmakers to call a special legislative session focused on protecting the state from Trump's incoming president, and on Monday, that session took place. officially started.

With 49 days until Donald Trump's second inauguration, Newsom and his fellow Democrats are racing to do everything they can to protect California's progressive policies in the face of a man who has sworn to be a dictator from the first day of his mandate. and declared, among other things, that California was going to hell. (He also reportedly initially refused state disaster aid because few people voted for him.)

On Monday, California State Assembly member Jesse Gabriel introduced a bill to set aside millions of dollars for legal fees in anticipation of Trump's attacks on the state's policies regarding access to abortion, immigration, climate change, civil rights, etc. While we always hope to collaborate with our federal partners, California will be prepared to vigorously defend our interests and values ​​against any illegal actions by the new Trump administration, Gabriel said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. We are well-positioned, if necessary, to be the tip of the spear of resistance and to push back against any illegal or unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration.

Also Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced legislation to strengthen abortion rights in the state, including authorizing the state's attorney general to impose monetary penalties on local governments that attempt to violate these rights. Bonta also said his office would protect the immigrant population that Trump has vowed to pursue. Last week, Newsom said California would offer rebates on electric car purchases if Trump eliminated the federal tax credit to do so. He would also consider creating a contingency fund for disaster relief in case the state can't count on federal aid.

Before the special session, Newsom said California wasn't going to be caught off guard when it came to Team Trump's attacks. As the Associated Press notes, Trump often describes California as representing everything he sees wrong with America and has relentlessly lambasted the Democratic stronghold for its large number of illegal immigrants in the United States, its homeless population and its thicket of regulations. The president-elect, whose eldest son is engaged to Newsom's ex-wife, also called the governor a New-scum.

