Macron's invitation to Notre Dame shows power quickly shifting from Biden to Trump





CNN-

There will be a strong sense of deja vu when French President Emmanuel Macron fawns over Donald Trump in Paris this weekend.

Few foreign leaders did as much to woo Trump when he was the 45th president. In fact, Macron treated him with such deference during a Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Élysées that Trump went home wishing for his own July 4 military parade.

As Trump prepares to become the 47th president, Macron outdid himself by inviting Trump to witness the much-vaunted years at the inauguration of the newly restored Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after a wild fire.

Placing Trump at the center of the star-studded VIP event, which will mark his return to the world stage, speaks volumes about the power quickly returning to the president-elect six weeks before the start of his second term.

Trump isn't waiting for January to launch his new foreign policy: He has already threatened to start a trade war with Canada and Mexico and showed who's boss when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rushed to Florida to 'appease last week. And on Monday, he warned that there would be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East if Hamas does not release the hostages in Gaza before Inauguration Day.

Trump's starring role in Paris will also mark a poignant contrast to Joe Biden's long, increasingly ignominious farewell. The president faced sharp criticism Monday, even within his own party, after pardoning his son Hunter, undermining a fundamental tenet of his tenure that all people are equal before the law.

He didn't need to tell the American public, I'm not going to do that and he did and when you've made a promise you have to keep it, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine told CNN's Manu Raju . Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney added: “It was a terrible decision and it just made me feel sick.

The announcement of Trump's trip to Paris comes as Biden lands in Angola for an official presidential visit that is sure to include far more substance than Trump's trip. The president seeks to underline the United States' commitment to sub-Saharan Africa in the face of the regional power play led by China and its investments. Trump never arrived in Africa as president and seemed more interested in insulting the continent than helping it. Biden's visit will also showcase one of the most successful U.S. global policies in decades, the massive HIV/AIDS program in Africa, whose future is uncertain when Trump returns to the White House.

But the president-elect's much more visible visit to the City of Lights will underscore how he is once again the American that foreign leaders want to court as Biden increasingly disappears from the international stage.

Perhaps most importantly, Trump's trip will highlight the dilemma facing every world leader: how to deal with a new American president who is certain to be more aggressive and capricious on the world stage than he was even during his turbulent first term and who often preferred the company of tyrants to allies.

The president-elect is looking forward to his return to the international scene after Macron's invitation was announced on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre-Dame is restored to all its splendor, and then some. It will be a very special day for everyone! Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The trip promises everything the president-elect values ​​most. A chance to attract attention; the adulation of being a guest of honor; and the fanfare of being part of a unique spectacle likely to attract millions of eyes around the world.

It's also the kind of eye-catching ploy that Macron is known for but which sometimes backfires. The French president's impulsive move earlier this year, for example, to call early legislative elections, backfired spectacularly and plunged the country into a governing crisis.

Macron's invitation is the latest move in the endless struggle among European powers to become Washington's main channel across the Atlantic. Macron has long sought to position France as the dominant European power, notably since the retirement of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was promoting her memoirs in Washington on Monday evening alongside former President Barack Obama. who urged her in 2016 to save the West from Trump. .

Trump's second coming has triggered a similar sense of crisis among Western powers, who fear he will abandon Ukraine to please his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid growing expectations that the president-elect threatens to impose massive customs duties on the European Union. . There are also fears that Trump could fracture NATO in his second term, after saying on the campaign trail that he would tell Russia that it could do whatever it wanted to members of the alliance that did not do not meet minimum defense spending guidelines.

Macron, by deploying the power of symbolism and pulling off a first foreign visit even before Trump takes office, seems to have a head start on his rivals. There is little competition from Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears destined to soon follow Biden into the political wilderness after his governing coalition collapsed with elections due in February. Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer is stronger, but needs to show balance as Trump is deeply unpopular within the ruling Labor Party. And Britain lacks European influence after leaving the EU in a populist outburst that delighted Trump and foreshadowed his 2016 victory.

Macron, extremely unpopular during his second term, is also no longer the force he once was. His invitation to Trump is rich in irony since the far-right National Rally party, pro-Trump, threatens to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier, a move that would further weaken the president and cause even more disarray. There are growing signs that Macron's legacy may end up mirroring that of Biden, a president forced to cede power to nationalist and populist forces he has defined his administration as fighting against. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose anti-immigrant ideology is similar to that of Trump, may well have every chance of succeeding in the two-stage French presidential election and winning power in 2027.

Macron's bold new overture toward Trump is likely to spark a wave of mutual praise. But if history is to be believed, it will not last.

The first time, the Macrons and the Trumps dined at the Michelin-starred Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower, whispered to each other during the Bastille Day parade, then kissed and held hands at the White House. In the Oval Office in April 2018, Trump said, “We have to make him perfect, he is perfect,” brushing what he called dandruff off the French president's shoulder. Emmanuel will remain among your great presidents, Trump told the French.

This bromance didn't last, however, as Trump's hostility toward Europe got in the way. Things really went off the rails during a visit by the US leader to France later in 2018. Trump reacted poorly to Macron's push for a European army, ironically a partial response to US leaders' frequent complaints about the need for American taxpayers to finance the continents. defense. Trump called the idea highly insulting, then mocked Macron's very low approval rating in France, 26 percent, and tweeted his support for his nationalist enemies.

While Trump seems ready to give it another chance, Macron, who, like Biden, presents himself as a protector of democracy and a bulwark against far-right nationalism, is far from being the president-elect's favorite European leader. That honor goes to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, a frequent guest at Mar-a-Lago, whose plan to erode democracy, restrict press freedom and politicize justice is much more to Trump's liking. Some people don't like him because he's too strong, Trump said at a rally in New Hampshire during his primary campaign in January. It's good to have a strong man at the head of a country.

Yet Macron and Trump place great importance on relations between foreign leaders so that they can perhaps rekindle the spark where it all began.

Trump will arrive in Paris shortly after choosing Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of his daughter Ivanka, as the next US ambassador to France. On the one hand, this choice could be seen by some as an insult to America's longest diplomatic friendship since Kushner was convicted of tax evasion and retaliation against witnesses and was pardoned by Trump. But the French have long perfected the art of diplomatic discretion and, in a way, Kushner's selection could be taken as a compliment: after all, he is Trump's family and therefore has his ear.

Kushner's nomination could also provide an opportunity for reintegration into high society, on the world's most glittering diplomatic circuit, for Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who now live in Florida, far from their former haunt in Manhattan where the name Trump has become anathema. to the elite liberal chattering classes.

