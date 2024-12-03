Fumihito and Kiko visit Turkey for 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations





Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko were on their way to Turkey to commemorate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On the morning of December 3, the couple left Japan on a government plane from Haneda Airport. The two men are expected to attend a dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 4. Fumihito is expected to deliver a speech at the 100th anniversary ceremony to be held in Istanbul on December 5. They will return to Japan on December 8. This is the first visit to Türkiye for either of them. According to the Japan-Türkiye Society based in Tokyo, friendly contacts between the two countries date back to 1887. During the Meiji era(1868-1912),Prince and Princess Komatsu visited the then Ottoman Empire. In 1890, the Ertugrul, an Ottomon frigate, was sent to Japan in gratitude for the visit. However, the goodwill trip ended tragically after the frigate encountered a typhoon and sank off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture while returning home. More than 500 people died and the 69 survivors were treated in Japan before returning to Türkiye. Memorial ceremonies still take place in both countries. Diplomatic relations were temporarily interrupted several decades later due to World War II. However, Prince Mikasa and Princess Yuriko, who died in November, traveled to Türkiye after the war. Prince Mikasa, who died in 2016, was the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito, known posthumously as Emperor Showa. Since then, three generations of the Mikasa family have deepened trade with Turkey. The current good relations (with Turkey) are the result of the accumulation of three-level diplomacy by the imperial family, the government and citizens, said Yuko Omagari, deputy secretary general of the Japan-Turkey Society. In 1999, when a major earthquake struck Turkey and killed around 20,000 people, Japan provided temporary housing. Atsuko Toyama, 85, who was ambassador to Türkiye at the time, recalls: “I thought it was important to have a mutually supportive relationship even when we were apart. When the Great Earthquake and Tsunami hit Eastern Japan in March 2011, the Turkish rescue and rescue team that came to Japan provided support for about three weeks, the longest duration of any relief team. foreign aid and relief. Located at the western and eastern ends of Asia, the two countries have deepened their relations beyond distance, Toyama said. I hope that the imperial visit on the occasion of the 100th anniversary will further promote mutual understanding between the two countries.

