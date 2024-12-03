Jokowi denies mandate as regional head candidate chosen due to results of his endorsement





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) mentions the winner of the regional election (Regional elections) 2024 is not because approve or support. Jokowi said the pairs of candidates elected in the parliamentary elections were the result of hard work to win votes. “If someone wins, it's not because approve“But because they are working hard to consolidate politics in their respective regions,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by BetweenTuesday (03/12/2024). Jokowi said the candidates for head of the region who received the most votes were those who were able to approach and communicate well with the community so that their presence was accepted. “It's not because of me, what can I do,” said the former President of the Republic of Indonesia. Addressing the quick version of Ridwan Kamil's defeat in the Jakarta parliamentary elections, according to him, losing in a competition is a normal thing. “What we call a competition for the choice of governor, the choice of regent, the choice of mayor, someone will definitely win and someone will lose. It's normal in politics like that,” he said. -he declared. He reiterated that there are many factors that make a person win or lose. “We can't come here and win right away. It's because of the candidate [menang atau kalah] and good public acceptance. “It’s not because of me, I can do anything,” he said. Jokowi also advised the winners to remain humble. In the meantime, the losing party still has the opportunity to run for office again in the next 5 years. On the same occasion, the main gubernatorial candidate in the 2024 East Kalimantan legislative elections according to the quick count Rudy Mas'ud said that he had come to seek advice from Jokowi regarding development. “I hope his knowledge, suggestions, tips and advice can be useful to the whole community, especially in East Kalimantan,” he said. Rudy said the location of the archipelago capital in East Kalimantan also meant the provincial government gave full support to the IKN. “The archipelago capital is an area of ​​authority under the leadership of the president, so we need to support the activities, so we need advice from Jokowi, especially regarding acceleration. We ask that we can accelerate to support, support East Kalimantan which is currently showcasing Indonesia,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20241203/15/1821262/jokowi-bantah-sebutan-calon-kepala-daerah-yang-terpilih-karena-hasil-endorse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos