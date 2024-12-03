Politics
Keir Starmers embraced cakeism
Keir Starmer embraced the spirit of Boris Johnson last night. As FT reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has categorically rejected the idea that Britain should choose sides between the new US administration of Donald Trump and the EU, in a foreign policy speech in the City of London.
Speaking at Guildhall, the British Prime Minister pledged to strengthen relations with Washington, Brussels and Beijing, while promising to put foreign policy at the service of his government's core mission: economic growth.
Apparently, Starmer can reject all EU positions but maintains good relations with it. A reconsideration of the single market, free movement and the customs union is not necessary.
We can also establish good relations with the EU, even if we accept whatever Trump will have to offer, even if the trade war with Europe is clearly on the agenda. We certainly won't need to choose sides.
Meanwhile, China is our friend. None of the stress Trump might create with this will impact us.
There will be no major consequences from Ukraine.
And Starmer apparently had so little to say about the situation in the Middle East, or what Israel might do, that the FT forgot to mention his comments. I doubt this is an oversight or negligence on the part of the FT. The Guardian made the same omission. Rather, it points to something much more significant, namely the fantasy land in which Starmer appears to reside.
In Starmer's worldview, the UK is obviously so important to everyone that whatever differences other countries in the world might have, they will want us to be their friend. While offering such friendship, these countries will be so aware of Starmer's goal of economic growth in the UK that they will do nothing to disrupt the possibility of him delivering on that promise. In other words, all will be well in the world with Starmer in charge. There is nothing to fear.
My problem is that I've heard it all before. It became so well known for a short time that a word was created to describe it. This word was cakeism. This is of course Boris Johnson’s philosophy. It is based on the idea of English exceptionalism, the reality of which, according to its supporters, must be so obvious to the rest of the world that they will do nothing to upset it.
And every element of this idea is completely absurd.
This may not make any sense, but it seems Starmer has fallen for it. All was well at the Guildhall last night. It was just in the outside world that there were one or two small problems that might disrupt this view, but Starmer was quite confident that no one involved would in any way wish to undermine the desire of the United Kingdom, Starmer or Rachel Reeves to balance it. budget. In summary, we really have no reason to worry. We can have our cake and eat it. And those who are sadly deceived are still in charge.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2024/12/03/keir-starmers-embraced-cakeism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Adidas Ubersonic 5 tennis shoe adds Speedframe technology
- 11th Meeting of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Support Body (Prime Minister in Action)
- How Provinces and Cities Can Support U.S.-China Climate Cooperation
- Who plays Monday night football? How to watch the NFL Week 13 game today
- NHS England rushes to develop breakthrough drug
- Trump gets less than 50% of the popular vote, but it's closeExBulletin
- WTT China Smash begins_Express_
- Keir Starmers embraced cakeism
- Jokowi denies mandate as regional head candidate chosen due to results of his endorsement
- Fumihito and Kiko visit Turkey for 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations
- UK security chiefs say they underestimate the threat of cyberattacks from hostile states and gangs. cyber crime
- Italy to host Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025 | ATP tour