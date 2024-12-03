Keir Starmers embraced cakeism

Keir Starmer embraced the spirit of Boris Johnson last night. As FT reports:

Sir Keir Starmer has categorically rejected the idea that Britain should choose sides between the new US administration of Donald Trump and the EU, in a foreign policy speech in the City of London. Speaking at Guildhall, the British Prime Minister pledged to strengthen relations with Washington, Brussels and Beijing, while promising to put foreign policy at the service of his government's core mission: economic growth.

Apparently, Starmer can reject all EU positions but maintains good relations with it. A reconsideration of the single market, free movement and the customs union is not necessary.

We can also establish good relations with the EU, even if we accept whatever Trump will have to offer, even if the trade war with Europe is clearly on the agenda. We certainly won't need to choose sides.

Meanwhile, China is our friend. None of the stress Trump might create with this will impact us.

There will be no major consequences from Ukraine.

And Starmer apparently had so little to say about the situation in the Middle East, or what Israel might do, that the FT forgot to mention his comments. I doubt this is an oversight or negligence on the part of the FT. The Guardian made the same omission. Rather, it points to something much more significant, namely the fantasy land in which Starmer appears to reside.

In Starmer's worldview, the UK is obviously so important to everyone that whatever differences other countries in the world might have, they will want us to be their friend. While offering such friendship, these countries will be so aware of Starmer's goal of economic growth in the UK that they will do nothing to disrupt the possibility of him delivering on that promise. In other words, all will be well in the world with Starmer in charge. There is nothing to fear.

My problem is that I've heard it all before. It became so well known for a short time that a word was created to describe it. This word was cakeism. This is of course Boris Johnson’s philosophy. It is based on the idea of ​​English exceptionalism, the reality of which, according to its supporters, must be so obvious to the rest of the world that they will do nothing to upset it.

And every element of this idea is completely absurd.

This may not make any sense, but it seems Starmer has fallen for it. All was well at the Guildhall last night. It was just in the outside world that there were one or two small problems that might disrupt this view, but Starmer was quite confident that no one involved would in any way wish to undermine the desire of the United Kingdom, Starmer or Rachel Reeves to balance it. budget. In summary, we really have no reason to worry. We can have our cake and eat it. And those who are sadly deceived are still in charge.