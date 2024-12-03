Trump gets less than 50% of the popular vote, but it's closeExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a nightly campaign event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida on November 6. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionJim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump came close to winning a majority of votes in this presidential election, but not quite. It's not exactly the “powerful and unprecedented mandate” that Trump claimed on election night.

In fact, this year's popular vote margin is the second lowest since 1968 and it continues to narrow. This shows how politically divided the country is and that any shift to the right is marginal.

Republicans will likely have the same majority in the House, or even a slightly smaller majority, than they have now, and despite the GOP's new control of the Senate, there is evidence that many Republicans in key states voted for Trump, but not necessarily for Republican Senate candidates.

With 96% of the vote, Trump has, according to the Associated Press, 49.97% against 48.36% for Vice-President Harris, or 76.9 million votes against 74.4 million. (The US Election Atlas shows a higher raw vote total and a slightly narrower margin, 49.78% to 48.23, or 77.1 million votes to 74.7 million.)

This is the highest percentage Trump has received in his three terms as president. (He got just under 46% in 2016 and less than 47% in 2020.) Votes are still being counted, including provisional and overseas ballots across the country.

The 2000 election was decided by just 0.51 percentage points, with then-Vice President Al Gore winning the popular vote but losing in the Electoral College to George W. Bush. The gap for 2024 could very well get slightly closer, as provisional polls favored Harris and come from blue states like California, Oregon and New York.

Of course, American presidential elections are not decided by popular vote; they are decided by the Electoral College. And on this point, Trump won a fairly large victory of 312 to 226 in the Electoral College, the largest since 2012.

In 2016, Trump also won in the Electoral College, but lost the popular vote by 3 million to Democrat Hillary Clinton. One reason for Trump's popular vote gains this time around is that Harris was well below President Biden's 2020 vote total in blue states.

In New York and California alone, Harris trailed Biden's total by nearly 3 million votes. And most of that wasn't a vote change. In New York, Harris lost about 900,000 votes, but Trump only gained about 200,000 from his 2020 total. In California, Harris received about 1.9 million fewer votes than Biden, but Trump only got about 60,000 more.

Turnout is often lower outside of states that get the most political attention. This election generated the most money in political advertising in the smallest group of states. Overall, turnout in this election was slightly lower than in 2020, at around 63.8%, the second highest in the last 100 years.

This year, three of the states with the highest turnout were the former Blue Wall states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Minnesota, Virginia and New Hampshire were also within 5 points and had been considered potentially competitive states.

The lowest turnout rates were observed in Hawaii, Oklahoma, Arkansas, West Virginia, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, New York, Indiana and Alabama, all non-competitive states, i.e. very red or very blue.

