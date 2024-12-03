Jokowi regarding the possibility of 2 rounds of regional elections: wait for the actual count and the KPU's determination





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, gave his response regarding the possibility of the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections continuing in two rounds. The emergence of two rounds of the Jakarta regional elections is due to the optimism of the camp of the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple who referred to the results of their camp's internal calculations.

Jokowi said the possibility of two rounds in the Jakarta legislative elections was awaiting the results of the actual count and the determination of the General Election Commission (KPU).

“Yeah, I'll wait for everyone real account and the determination of the KPU. All. All provinces, districts and cities are waiting real account“, said Jokowi when met by the media team at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, when asked about the possibility of Ridwan Kamil-Suswono losing to rival Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, Jokowi responded diplomatically. According to him, winning or losing in a competition is normal.

“Yes, it's called competition, the election of governors, regents and mayors, there will certainly be winners, there will certainly be losers. It's normal like that,” he said .

He also reminded regional head candidates participating in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections that those who win must remain humble. As for the losers, according to him, they still have the opportunity to participate in the same competition over the next five years.

“Again, I repeat, if the winner is humble, the loser will be humble too. In the future, there will be another five years of opportunity for another competition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jokowi admitted that heapprove up to 84 candidates to head the regions in the simultaneous regional elections of 2024. So far, many of them have contacted or met him.

“I did not count (the number of people met or contacted). As far as I remember, I gave it approve 84 (regional head candidates),” Jokowi said when meeting at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Nevertheless, Jokowi said there were many factors determining the victory of the region's leading candidates and not just because approval of him. He said his party was open to all. According to him, if a candidate for the head of a region wins, it is not because of his support but because he has worked hard.

“Not because approve but indeed, he worked hard. Consolidating the policy in their respective regions, they can approach good communication with the community so that they are accepted. Not because of me. What can I do? » he said modestly.

Asked how many candidates for regional leadership had won but had not contacted him, Jokowi said it was not a problem. He understands how busy they are.

“Yes, if there is something I haven't noticed, I am also aware that he is busy with everything, so what are you doing? Call me. If it's a call , I will accept it, come here, I will accept.” No, it's okay because I am aware that he is still busy consolidating politics in their respective regions,” he said.

However, he revealed that to this day there are still candidates for head of regions who call him. “This morning. Because after the election of the governor, mayor and regent, there were people who immediately went to Umrah, so they immediately called from Medina. But I don't need to mention who,” he said.

When asked if among the regional head candidates who called him also included Pramono Anung, Jokowi remained silent for several seconds. However, he did not respond and just laughed after the reporter repeated the question about Pramono Anung.

