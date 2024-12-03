PM Modi calls CM Stalin, assures support to tackle flood situation in Tamil Nadu





CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin and inquired about the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal And heavy rains in various areas of the state. Sources said the Prime Minister assured all possible assistance to the state to deal with the situation. “The Prime Minister spoke to me over the phone and inquired about the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. I explained how the state government is effectively dealing with the disaster and relief provided to the affected people by the rains”, declared the Prime Minister. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister writes on Stalin also said during the discussion that he recalled the memorandum sent to the Prime Minister on Monday regarding the damage caused by the cyclone, seeking help from the Indian government and directing a central team to carry out a detailed assessment of the damage caused by heavy rains. in various parts of the state. “I am sure the Prime Minister will consider this request from Tamil Nadu and take appropriate action,” the CM said in his tweet. On Monday, Stalin had asked Prime Minister Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for emergency restoration and rehabilitation works in disaster-affected areas Cyclone Fengal. The CM pointed out that despite all efforts, the scale of the cyclone disaster has exceeded the state's resources and Tamil Nadu requires urgent financial assistance to manage the fallout of this natural disaster. Stalin, in his letter to the Prime Minister, said that as per the initial assessment of this damage, Rs 2,475 crore would be required for temporary restoration efforts. He also asked Modi to dispatch a central team at the earliest to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damage. Based on their findings, I seek your kind consideration for further financial assistance to address the unprecedented negative impact on infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods in the affected districts, the CM and s said is said to be confident that the Center will support Tamil Nadu at this crucial time to overcome this crisis and restore normalcy quickly. DMK deputy general secretary and party parliamentary leader Kanimozhi told reporters in New Delhi that DMK MPs had sought an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally explain the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal. As the Prime Minister was absent on Tuesday, he should make an appointment in the coming days, she added. Villupuram district in northern Tamil Nadu continued to reeling under unprecedented floods on Monday, following extremely heavy rains, virtually blocking access to villages and residential colonies, with bridges and roads submerged and flooding huge areas of standing crops. In Tiruvannamalai, tragedy unfolded as five bodies were found in a house crushed by a rock that rolled down the top of a hill following a mudslide on the night of December 1 during the rains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/tamil-nadu/2024/Dec/03/pm-modi-calls-cm-stalin-assures-support-to-deal-with-flood-situation-in-tamil-nadu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos