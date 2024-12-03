Nicols Maduro offers Trump his security experience to fight crime | International

Nicols Maduro has provided the United States with his experience in fighting crime to improve internal security, one of the main concerns of President-elect Donald Trump. Maduro's message comes at a time of uncertainty about the type of relationship the Chavista government can hope for with the new White House administration, particularly in the context of the crisis in Venezuela that followed the presidential election on 28 July, during which Chavismo claimed a victory that the international community refused to recognize due to suspicions of large-scale electoral fraud.

The Venezuelan president explained during his television show: With Maduro +that he attempted to reach such an agreement with the Biden administration but received no response. This government [Bidens] I didn't want to work seriously. I made a proposal to this government to work on the issue: we will coordinate to be able to fight criminal gangs. With the experience we have, in which we have created a great space of peace and coexistence, freed Venezuela from these criminal gangs, we can work with the United States government and American society in a climate of cooperation for peace and internal security. . We always had this desire and we still have it,” he said.

Trump's current position on Venezuela remains unknown. During his first presidential term, the real estate tycoon promoted a parallel president to Maduro, Juan Guaid, a diplomatic adventure that did not come to fruition. Trump has been very critical of Chavismo in public, but, according to one of his advisers, in private he often praises Maduro for being a strong man, in the authoritarian way that the president-elect admires and that he sees reflected in other world leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin or Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to a report from Wall Street Journaloil businessmen around him are urging him to strike deals with Maduro to take advantage of the country's enormous crude oil reserves and, in doing so, expel the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who have entered the United States in recent years.

Maduro, in this line, extended his hand to Trump: to all those in the United States who are modestly concerned about this issue, we have good experience in Venezuela. In 2025, as Diosdado says, we are already in a better position to give all the criminal and extortionist gangs a beating. We will move forward even further to bring peace and security to Venezuelans. Diosdado Cabello, Minister of the Interior and de facto second most powerful figure in the country after Maduro, attributes the decrease in crime in Venezuela to the good work of the security forces: violent deaths decreased in 2022 and 2023. Criminal gangs are linked to a destabilization plan which involved the assault of prisons. Thanks to God and military, popular and police intelligence, we are three steps ahead, Maduro added.

However, an investigation carried out by the regional NGO InSight Crime highlights that this reduction is due, among other reasons, to the massive migration that Venezuela has experienced over the last five years, during which it is estimated that more than five million people left the country. country. The recession in Venezuela has led criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua, Yeico Masacre and Melen to infiltrate Venezuelan diasporas in other Latin American countries, says the report of the think tank.

Maduro also referred to the protest called by the opposition in Caracas last Sunday, which had little power to attract supporters. The opposition candidate who apparently defeated the Venezuelan president in the July elections, Edmundo Gonzlez Urrutia, currently in exile in Spain, declared a few days earlier that on January 10, 2025, the date of the new president's inauguration, he would be in Caracas to take office. . Edmundo, if you are not able to go to a march in Madrid, right next to the palace where you live, will you be able to come to Venezuela? How far will they take their show? You will end up in the dump of history, Maduro concluded.

