Politics
Nicols Maduro offers Trump his security experience to fight crime | International
Nicols Maduro has provided the United States with his experience in fighting crime to improve internal security, one of the main concerns of President-elect Donald Trump. Maduro's message comes at a time of uncertainty about the type of relationship the Chavista government can hope for with the new White House administration, particularly in the context of the crisis in Venezuela that followed the presidential election on 28 July, during which Chavismo claimed a victory that the international community refused to recognize due to suspicions of large-scale electoral fraud.
The Venezuelan president explained during his television show: With Maduro +that he attempted to reach such an agreement with the Biden administration but received no response. This government [Bidens] I didn't want to work seriously. I made a proposal to this government to work on the issue: we will coordinate to be able to fight criminal gangs. With the experience we have, in which we have created a great space of peace and coexistence, freed Venezuela from these criminal gangs, we can work with the United States government and American society in a climate of cooperation for peace and internal security. . We always had this desire and we still have it,” he said.
Trump's current position on Venezuela remains unknown. During his first presidential term, the real estate tycoon promoted a parallel president to Maduro, Juan Guaid, a diplomatic adventure that did not come to fruition. Trump has been very critical of Chavismo in public, but, according to one of his advisers, in private he often praises Maduro for being a strong man, in the authoritarian way that the president-elect admires and that he sees reflected in other world leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin or Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to a report from Wall Street Journaloil businessmen around him are urging him to strike deals with Maduro to take advantage of the country's enormous crude oil reserves and, in doing so, expel the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who have entered the United States in recent years.
Maduro, in this line, extended his hand to Trump: to all those in the United States who are modestly concerned about this issue, we have good experience in Venezuela. In 2025, as Diosdado says, we are already in a better position to give all the criminal and extortionist gangs a beating. We will move forward even further to bring peace and security to Venezuelans. Diosdado Cabello, Minister of the Interior and de facto second most powerful figure in the country after Maduro, attributes the decrease in crime in Venezuela to the good work of the security forces: violent deaths decreased in 2022 and 2023. Criminal gangs are linked to a destabilization plan which involved the assault of prisons. Thanks to God and military, popular and police intelligence, we are three steps ahead, Maduro added.
However, an investigation carried out by the regional NGO InSight Crime highlights that this reduction is due, among other reasons, to the massive migration that Venezuela has experienced over the last five years, during which it is estimated that more than five million people left the country. country. The recession in Venezuela has led criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua, Yeico Masacre and Melen to infiltrate Venezuelan diasporas in other Latin American countries, says the report of the think tank.
Maduro also referred to the protest called by the opposition in Caracas last Sunday, which had little power to attract supporters. The opposition candidate who apparently defeated the Venezuelan president in the July elections, Edmundo Gonzlez Urrutia, currently in exile in Spain, declared a few days earlier that on January 10, 2025, the date of the new president's inauguration, he would be in Caracas to take office. . Edmundo, if you are not able to go to a march in Madrid, right next to the palace where you live, will you be able to come to Venezuela? How far will they take their show? You will end up in the dump of history, Maduro concluded.
Register for our weekly newsletter to get more English media coverage from EL PAS USA Edition
|
Sources
2/ https://english.elpais.com/international/2024-12-03/nicolas-maduro-offers-trump-his-experience-in-security-to-combat-crime.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rupali Ganguly's New Year's Resolution is to Learn Table Tennis and the Reason Will Touch Your Heart
- Imran Khan's party slams Pakistan government's task force against anti-state online campaigns
- Trump demands immediate release of October 7 hostages, otherwise there will be “hell to pay”
- Syria Tracker: Maps and Diagrams | News from the war in Syria
- A 2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes the East Bay – NBC Bay Area
- Ekta Kapoor thanks PM Modi for his kind words and encouragement | Morung Express
- Australian tennis great Neale Fraser dies at the age of 91
- Ridwan Kamil-Suswono pair threatened with defeat in Jakarta, is Jokowi's response
- 'Something amazing is happening to Gen Z' – Is Reform UK winning the 'brother vote'? | political news
- Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court sends Imran Khan to 14-day remand in 7 new cases | World News
- Donald Trump chooses Arkansas banker Warren Stephens as ambassador to the United Kingdom
- College football coaches gauge ranking prediction after Week 14 upsets