Trump picks brother-in-law Massad Boulos for key adviser role





Donald Trump has appointed his daughter Tiffany's father-in-law, Massad Boulos, as adviser on Arab and Middle East affairs.

The Lebanese-American businessman is the second brother-in-law to be offered a position in the new administration, after Trump chose Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of his daughter Ivanka, as ambassador to France.

Mr. Boulos played a key unofficial role in the Trump campaign, helping it court Arab American and Muslim voters, many of whom were frustrated with the Biden administration over the war between Israel and Gaza.

Announcing his nomination on social media, Trump said Boulos had been instrumental in building “great new coalitions with the Arab-American community.”

He is a longtime supporter of Republican and conservative values, Trump said on Truth Social, adding that Mr. Boulos was an asset to his campaign.

During the election campaign, Mr. Boulos appealed to Arab American and Muslim voters by promising that Trump would restore peace to the Middle East.

His efforts exploited a major vulnerability in the Harris campaign, which has struggled to gain support from Arab and Muslim Americans due to U.S. support for Israel during the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

These massacres would not have happened if there had been a strong president in the White House, Mr. Boulos told Trump supporters in Arizona earlier this year, referring to the increase in civilian deaths in Gaza. The whole war would not have happened.

It is unclear how Mr. Boulos intends to leverage his advisory role. Born in Lebanon, he is known for having established ties with several political factions in his native country.

He told the Associated Press in June that he was a friend of Sleiman Frangieh, a Lebanese Christian politician allied with the Shiite Muslim political party and militant group Hezbollah.

Mr. Boulos has already served as something of an informal liaison between Trump and Middle East leaders, the New York Times reported.

He also reportedly met Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

During that meeting, Boulos reportedly expressed Trump's desire to end the Israel-Gaza war and other conflicts around the world.

Mr. Boulos moved to Texas when he was a teenager, according to a profile of him in the New Arab, where he attended the University of Houston and earned a law degree.

Since then, he has worked in the family business, a billion-dollar Nigerian company specializing in the distribution of automotive vehicles and equipment across West Africa.

Unlike some other Trump appointments, Mr. Boulos' advisory role does not require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

