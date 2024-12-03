Is Trump's tariff threat justified? DW 03/12/2024

Why do BRICS want to challenge the US dollar?

The BRICS countries, named after their founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are among the fast-growing economies of the 21st century. They want to reduce their dependence on the US dollar, the world's reserve currency, used for almost 80% of global trade.

Most economists agree that the dollar-dominated financial system gives the United States major economic advantages, including lower borrowing costs, the ability to sustain larger budget deficits, and stability of the exchange rate, among others.

The dollar is the primary currency used to price commodities like oil and gold, and its stability means investors often flock to the dollar in times of uncertainty.

Washington also benefits from the enormous geopolitical influence of so-called dollarization, including the ability to impose sanctions on other countries and restrict their access to trade and capital.

The BRICS countries, which recently expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, have accused Washington of “weaponizing the dollar” by leveraging the currency to make their rivals must operate within a framework defined by American interests.

Talks over a new common currency gained momentum after the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia over its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while others BRICS countries could be targeted in the event of disagreement with the West.

How has the BRICS monetary plan evolved?

The creation of a BRICS currency was first mooted shortly after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when a U.S. housing boom and poor regulation nearly brought the entire global banking system to collapse .

At last year's BRICS summit in South Africa, the bloc agreed to explore the possibility of creating a common currency to minimize exposure to dollar risks, although BRICS leaders stressed that this would probably take many years to complete.

Russian President Vladimir Putin went further at the latest BRICS summit in Kasan in October, proposing a blockchain-based international payments system designed to circumvent Western sanctions.

There was little enthusiasm for Putin's plan, but BRICS leaders agreed to make it easier to trade in local currencies, reducing their dependence on the dollar.

Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are the strongest supporters of the new currency. Although China has not explicitly expressed its views, Beijing has supported initiatives to reduce dependence on the dollar. India, for its part, is much more cautious about this idea.

After praising the Russian president during his first term, Trump now wants to destroy Putin's plan for a new BRICS currency. Image: Newscom Monde/IMAGO

How feasible is a common currency?

A new common currency would represent a huge undertaking for the BRICS countries, fraught with challenges due to the different political and economic systems within the current nine members. The BRICS states are at different stages of economic development and have very different growth rates.

China, for example, is an authoritarian state but is responsible for around 70% of the bloc's total gross domestic product (GDP), or $17.8 trillion ($17.0 trillion). China runs a trade surplus and maintains large dollar reserves to support its competitiveness as a major exporter. India, meanwhile, runs a trade deficit, is the world's largest democracy and has an economy worth $3.7 trillion.

China's dominance in BRICS would create a huge imbalance that would make it difficult for New Delhi to agree on a framework for the new currency that would not overshadow its national interests. Disparities between other BRICS members are also likely to spur resistance to a common currency.

BRICS leaders discuss alternative to dollar To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It is also unlikely that BRICS members will ultimately want to move towards a fully traded currency like the dollar or euro. It took more than 40 years for the euro to be created, from 1959, when it was first mooted, to 2002, when its notes and coins became legal tender in 12 countries. EU, then in 20 states.

The most likely option would be the creation of a common currency used solely for trade, valued based on a basket of currencies and/or commodities such as gold or oil.

The BRICS currency could function similarly to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). The SDR is an international financial asset, valued at the daily exchange rates of the dollar, euro, yuan, yen and pound sterling. Some supporters have suggested that an alternative to BRICS could be a digital currency.

Is Trump's Threat of 100% Tariffs Too Premature?

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that when he returns to the White House in January, he would “demand a commitment” from BRICS countries “not to create a new BRICS currency or support another currency to replace the powerful U.S. dollar.”

The president-elect could, however, gain some momentum, as the monetary proposal has made little progress, despite the speech from BRICS leaders.

Indeed, on Monday, December 2, the South African government insisted that there were no plans to create a BRICS currency, blaming “recent misinformation” for spreading a false narrative. Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) that discussions have so far focused on boosting trade within of the bloc using national currencies.

Trump's threat could now strain ties with the world's fastest-growing economies, which are among the United States' largest trading partners. It could also prompt threats of retaliatory measures.

In addition to Trump's current threats to impose additional tariffs on U.S. rivals, including China, any action by his administration could further drive up inflation both globally and domestically, potentially slowing growth economic.

The decision to prioritize the dollar also marks a policy shift from Trump's first term, when he favored weakening the currency to boost U.S. exports. His threat caused the dollar to strengthen on Monday and gold to weaken as well as the yuan, rupee and rand.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the trend was growing against the dollar as a reserve currency, saying “more and more countries are turning to the use of national currencies in their external commercial and economic activities.

Edited by: Uwe Hessler