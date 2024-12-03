Donald Trump chooses Arkansas banker Warren Stephens as ambassador to the United Kingdom





Donald Trump will name billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his ambassador to the United Kingdom, elevating an Arkansas campaign donor to one of the most sought-after positions in the U.S. diplomatic service.

Stephens, chairman and CEO of Stephens Inc., an investment bank based in Little Rock, Arkansas, will face confirmation by the U.S. Senate next year.

Stephens gave $3 million to the Make America Great Again political action committee that supported Trump in the election. The coveted British ambassadorship is often used as a reward for wealthy donors to presidential campaigns.

Warren always dreamed of serving the United States full time. “I am delighted that he will now have this opportunity as our top diplomat, representing the United States to one of America's most valuable and valued allies,” President-elect Trump said in a message on his social media platform Truth Social.

Stephens said it was an honor to be appointed to the position and that he would work to implement the president's agenda and further strengthen the long-standing alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Stephens was also a big donor to congressional Republicans and, like many in Trump's orbit, initially campaigned against him before later becoming a contributor. He has endorsed groups supporting the presidential candidacies of Chris Christie, a staunch Trump critic, and former Trump vice president Mike Pence, according to Open Secrets, a Washington nonprofit.

Stephens Inc is considered one of the largest banking groups outside the major financial centers of the United States. The family-owned investment bank is perhaps best known in banking circles for helping Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart go public in the 1970s.

Before Trump's announcement, Stephens Inc was best known in Washington for its association with Bill and Hillary Clinton, both of whom had ties to the financial services group since Bill Clinton's rise in state politics. Arkansas.

According to the Center for Public Integrity, a Washington-based watchdog group, Warren Stephens and his wife Harriet were invited by President Clinton to spend the night in the Lincoln Room of the White House in 1993, even though Stephens usually to support Republican candidates. .

It was a really special thrill, Stephens told the group in the mid-1990s. I'm not sure what gets you an invitation. I don't know why I was invited, but it was quite an honor.

Several Clinton associates had ties to Stephens, including the president's first chief of staff, Mack McLarty, who had been chief executive of Arkla, an energy company owned by Stephens. Hillary Clinton was formerly a partner at Arkansass Rose law firm, which often represented the Stephens firm.

According to media reports from the early days of the Clinton presidency, the investment bank and its employees played a central role in raising funds for the cash-strapped 1992 presidential campaign while the candidate was still governor of the 'Arkansas.

Stephens' selection for the British post comes as the president-elect rounds out the members of his foreign policy team. Woody Johnson, heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, owner of New York Jets American footballs and Trump's first ambassador to the United Kingdom, was also considered a candidate to take over the role.

Republican John Boozman, one of Arkansas' U.S. senators, praised Stephens as an incredible businessman, philanthropist and civic leader and said his selection was a day of great pride for the state.

Additional reporting by James Fontanella-Khan in New York and Alex Rogers in Washington

