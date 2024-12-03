Ekta Kapoor thanks PM Modi for his kind words and encouragement | Morung Express





Mumbai, December 3 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched 'The Sabarmati Report', producer Ekta Kapoor thanked him for his kind words and encouragement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday watched the Sabarmati Report, the film based on the 2002 Godhra train fire, at the Parliament Library building. After watching the film, the Prime Minister also praised the filmmakers and praised their efforts. Ekta took to her Instagram, where she shared a slew of photos from the screening featuring the Prime Minister and the film's cast, including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. She wrote: Pride and gratitude beyond words! Honorable PM @narendramodi ji participates in #TheSabarmatiReport screening. Humiliated by this recognition of the truth that we have strived to assert! Here is a story inspired by true values, which has touched millions of people. Thank you all for your support! She also shared a few photos of the Prime Minister with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others. Expressing her happiness, Ekta wrote: A moment of immense pride as the Sabarmati Report reaches the highest office! Thank you, Honorable PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your kind words and encouragement. We are deeply grateful to Sir @narendramodi ji Joined other NDA MPs at a screening of the 'Sabarmati Report'. I congratulate the makers of the film for their efforts, PM Modi posted on his X. Vikrant Massey, the lead actor, described this as the “highlight of his career”. I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all the ministers and many MPs. It was a very special experience. I am very happy. This is the highlight of my career, Vikrant told reporters after the screening of the film. The Sabarmati Report is based on the Sabarmati Express train fire. The tragic incident took place on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. Raashii and Vikrant play journalists in the film which showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express train. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, and A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan is a 2013 film released by Zee Studios.

