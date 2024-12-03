Syria Tracker: Maps and Diagrams | News from the war in Syria





This is what the situation looks like on the ground as of December 3, 2024.

Syrian planes, joined by Russian warplanes, have stepped up air attacks on Idlib and Aleppo to push back opposition fighters in the northwest of the country. On November 27, groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad's government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched a surprise offensive that captured large parts of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city. The opposition forces' rapid gains are the most significant since 2016 and have thrust Syria's various factions back into the spotlight. How many civilians were killed? According to the Syrian Human Rights Network (SNHR), an independent organization that has documented human rights violations in Syria since 2011, at least 104 civilians, including at least 27 children and nine women, were killed in Syria between November 27 and December 1. The latest violence marks the first major attack against Al-Assad's forces in the region since the March 2020 Idlib ceasefire, negotiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Over the past four years, Syrian and Russian government forces have repeatedly bombarded regime-controlled areas in the northwest of the country, killing hundreds of people. Who controls what on the ground? The map below shows the territorial control of the different groups as of December 3. Four main groups are vying for control on the ground in Syria. They are: Syrian government forces: The army, the government's main military force, fights alongside the National Defense Forces, a pro-government paramilitary group.

The army, the government's main military force, fights alongside the National Defense Forces, a pro-government paramilitary group. Syrian Democratic Forces: This predominantly Kurdish, US-backed group controls parts of eastern Syria.

This predominantly Kurdish, US-backed group controls parts of eastern Syria. HTS and other allied opposition groups: HTS is the largest fighting force and strongest presence in opposition-held Idlib.

HTS is the largest fighting force and strongest presence in opposition-held Idlib. Turkish and Syrian rebel forces aligned with Turkey:The Syrian National Army is a Turkish-backed rebel force in northern Syria. Who are the Syrian opposition fighters? As the fight against Al-Assad's government advances in Syria, fighters have formed and re-formed alliances based on realities on the ground. In this latest operation, numerous combat groups are represented, grouped into alliances of different sizes. The two largest groups are Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the National Liberation Front, each comprising a number of smaller groups. All groups agreed to fight under the Military Operations Command, which is the latest version of the Fateh al-Mubin Operations Command Center that has been operating in the region for several years.

