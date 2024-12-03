Trump demands immediate release of October 7 hostages, otherwise there will be “hell to pay”





NEW YORK President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, saying if they are not released before he is sworn in for a second term there will be HELL TO PAY. »

Please let this TRUTH serve to demonstrate that if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, when I proudly assume office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL AHEAD. PAY in the Middle East, and for those responsible for perpetrating these atrocities against humanity,” Trump wrote in a message on his Truth Social website.

He added that “those responsible will be hit harder than anyone in the long and storied history of the United States of America.” FREE THE HOSTAGES NOW!

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was threatening to directly involve the U.S. military in Israel's ongoing campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Trump's allies said he hoped there would be a ceasefire agreement and hostage releases before he returns to power early next year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment. But the country's president, Isaac Herzog, praised Trump's comments in a social media post.

“Thank you and bless you, Mr. President-elect @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote on X. “We are all praying for the time when we see our sisters and brothers home again!”

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage on October 7, 2023. About 100 people of them are still detained inside Gaza, around two thirds of whom are believed to be victims. to be alive.

Trump's threat came hours after the Israeli government confirmed the death of Omer Neutra, a dual American and Israeli citizen, whose body is still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the Israeli government.

A few days earlier, Hamas released a video of Edan Alexander, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was taken by Hamas to Gaza. Filmed under apparent duress, Alexander calls on Trump to work to negotiate his freedom and that of the remaining Hamas hostages.

The Biden administration is making a last-ditch effort to try to revive talks between Israel and Hamas, now that it has brokered a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. But the administration said Hamas has not yet shown a willingness to return to negotiations and that the group does not care about its own lives or those of Gaza civilians.

Israel's retaliatory offensive for the attack left at least 44,429 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza's health ministry. The war has destroyed large areas of the coastal enclave and displaced 90% of its population of 2.3 million people, often repeatedly.

Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

The story continues

© Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2024/12/02/trump-demands-immediate-release-of-oct-7-hostages-says-otherwise-there-will-be-hell-pay.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos