Trump will travel to Paris for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral





CNN-

President-elect Donald Trump plans to travel to Paris later this week to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral on Dec. 7, his first trip abroad since being elected in November to a second term.

Trump's team has been in discussions for days with French President Emmanuel Macron's office about the visit, and the US president-elect has been invited by the French government to attend the reopening, close sources told CNN of the project.

President Emmanuel Macron has done a tremendous job ensuring that Notre Dame returns to its full level of glory and more, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday. It will be a very special day for everyone!

Trump and Macron worked closely throughout the first Trump administration, with their relationship described as a sort of bromance, although they sometimes appear openly hostile towards each other.

Macron was the first foreign leader to congratulate Trump after he became the second US president to win a non-consecutive term, writing on X: Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together like we did for four years. With your beliefs and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. Later in the evening, Trump and Macron spoke by phone, Macron's office said.

As soon as the invitation was received, Trump told his team that he wanted to attend because he has long been fascinated by Notre Dame, which was badly damaged by a fire in 2019. At the time, Trump had watched footage of the fire as it burned. aboard Air Force One, commenting on social media: So horrible to witness the massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying fuel trucks could be used to put it out. We must act quickly!

The reopening ceremony this weekend is expected to attract around 50 heads of state and government, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told The Associated Press.

CNN recently reported that Macron was considering inviting Trump, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whom the president-elect has tapped for a role in his administration, to Paris for an artificial intelligence summit in early February.

The trip will take place after Trump announced Saturday that he had chosen his son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, real estate developer Charles Kushner, to become the next U.S. ambassador to France. Charles Kushner was pardoned by Trump in 2020 after pleading guilty in 2005 to 16 counts of tax evasion, one count of retaliating against a federal witness and another count of lying to the Federal Election Commission. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Trump's visit to Paris also comes just days after another world leader, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, visited Florida and had dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago. Trudeau was the first G7 leader to meet with Trump in person since election day.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/02/politics/trump-travel-paris-notre-dame-cathedral/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos