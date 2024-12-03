The days of Tareekh-pe-tareekh are over: in Chandigarh, Prime Minister Modi welcomes 3 new criminal laws. Chandigarh News





In Chandigarh, to dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws which came into force on July 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the tareekh-pe-tareekh days were over, referring to a cinematic dialogue in Hindi against repeated adjournments of the Indian legal system.

Chandigarh is the first city in the country to ensure full implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). Prime Minister Modi said these laws would ensure speedy justice and ensure that convicts are not kept in jail after serving their sentence.

Modi, who was flanked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, slammed successive governments at the Center saying the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act had been introduced by the British. during the colonial era to punish the Indians. Their only goal was to punish the Indians. While we, as an independent nation, want to ensure justice for the victims, he said. Striking a chord with the people of Chandigarh, Modi said: Chandigarh aane pe lagta hai apno ke beech aa gaye (When I come to Chandigarh, I feel that I am among my own people). He said Chandigarh identified with Chandi Devi, the goddess of power and the establishment of truth and justice. Modi said these laws were implemented 75 years after India adopted the Constitution. This is a solid effort as intended by the Constitution. I was watching the live demo of implementing these new laws. I urge you all to watch this demo. I congratulate everyone for the implementation of these laws, he added. Modi said these laws were strong documents as a thorough process had been undertaken for this. Legal luminaries, police officers and experts were consulted after January 2000, when suggestions were sought for these laws. Many discussions took place and the practicality of all laws was checked. I thank the Supreme Court of India and the State High Courts, especially the Punjab and Haryana High Court. I thank all members of the bar for making these laws a reality with their suggestions, Modi said. Recalling Independence Day, Modi said Indians hoped that the British had left the country and the draconian laws they had introduced would also be a thing of the past. It was after the first independence struggle in 1857 that the CrPC, IPC and the Indian Evidence Act were passed to punish Indians. All these years we were just circling around the CPI. Amendments were attempted but the character of the law remained the same. It was not considered whether the laws aimed at slaves would still be enforced in an independent country. Why did we have to carry this burden? He said he wanted the country to get rid of the colonial mentality and that the idea of ​​nationalism was necessary. This is why I presented this resolution to the nation. We say that all are equal before the law, but the truth is that the poor and the weak are afraid of the law. They were afraid of the courts and the law. BNS will change this ingrained fear in people's psyche. It is a guarantee of equality in society. This is true justice, Modi said. Welcoming the laws, he said: “In 90 days, a victim must be informed of the progress of the case. For the safety of women and children, the BNS has a separate chapter on their rights in homes and in society. The BNS will also ensure that the law is on the side of victims. In the event of rape, within 50 days, the decision must be rendered from the first day of the hearing. Adjournment would not be permitted. Earlier, obtaining an FIR was a difficult task. From now on, the accused will only be absolved if the victim consents. BNS is human, he has sensitivity. A convict would not stay in prison for long. Bail arrangements were made for petty criminals. Modi said the laws would ensure speedy justice. We often hear that justice delayed is justice denied. But not anymore. The BNS will ensure justice is delivered more quickly. Faster charge sheet and faster delivery will be there. Deadlines have been set. In Delhi, it took 60 days for justice to be served and the accused was sentenced to life in prison. In Bihar it took 14 days. These decisions show the power of the BNS. This change shows that the government is dedicated to the people, Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said the world was changing rapidly and with good control of law and order, investments would also see a boost. A strong society should have a symbol of law. But the IPC had only one fear, that too for the innocent. If there was an accident, people were afraid to help, he said. Earlier, Shah had praised Chandigarh for fully implementing these laws. He said that within three years, all states should fully implement these laws. Shah said that modern techniques and laws of other countries were studied before formulating these laws. To implement these laws, 11,34,698 officers have been trained.

