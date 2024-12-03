Donald Trump's big warning to Hamas





Washington:

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday warned Gaza activists of massive repercussions if hostages are not freed by the time he takes office.

The threat follows exhaustive diplomacy by outgoing President Joe Biden's administration, which has so far failed to reach a deal that would end Israel's war in Gaza and release hostages captured there 14 months.

“If the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, when I proudly assume office as President of the United States, there will be HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those responsible who carried out these atrocities against humanity,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anyone in the long and storied history of the United States of America. FREE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump promised to faithfully support Israel and dispense with occasional criticism from Biden, but also spoke of his desire to make deals on the world stage.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas carried out the deadliest attack against Israel. The attack left 1,208 dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

Militants captured 251 hostages during the attack, some of whom had already died. Of these, 97 are still detained in Gaza, of whom 35, according to the army, are dead.

Israel's campaign of retaliation has killed 44,429 people in Gaza, according to figures from the territory's Health Ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-warns-hell-to-pay-if-gaza-hostages-not-freed-before-his-inauguration-7158049 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos