Rudy Mas'ud said Jokowi played an important role in his achievements in the East Kalimantan gubernatorial election.





National Rudy Mas'ud rudy-seno East Kalimantan gubernatorial candidate Governor of East Kalimantan Elected in East Kalimantan regional elections East Kalimantan gubernatorial election Former President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi Joko Widodo 2 hours ago SELASAR.CO, Samarinda – East Kalimantan (Kaltim) gubernatorial candidate Rudy Mas'ud, accompanied by his wife, paid a friendly visit to the residence of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This meeting took place at Jokowi's private residence in Solo City today, Tuesday (03/12/2024). During the meeting, Rudy Mas'ud expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given by Joko Widodo to meet and discuss. “We are very grateful because we were received directly at his residence. We know what he did for this beloved republic. Hopefully his knowledge, suggestions and advice can be useful to all Indonesians, especially in East Kalimantan,” Rudy said. Rudy also revealed that, based on a quick count, he was leading the East Kalimantan regional elections with a vote share of 55 percent. He hopes Joko Widodo's advice can help accelerate the development of the archipelago capital of the East Kalimantan region. “We need to support development activities in the East Kalimantan region because the archipelago capital is an area of ​​authority reporting directly to the president,” he added. On this occasion, Rudy Mas'ud admitted that Jokowi played an important role in his election in East Kalimantan. He admitted that Jokowi made many suggestions to him during a meeting that took place at IKN, a month before the November 27 vote. “What allowed us (Rudy-Seno) to move forward was being able to meet him in the capital of the archipelago during the parade of TNI activities, about one or two months before the peak of electoral activity of November 27 He was given a lot of advice, but the main thing was being able to sit with him and talk. “That’s more than anything,” he said. Joko Widodo said on this occasion that this meeting was a normal gathering given Rudy Mas'ud's victory in East Kalimantan. When asked whether the further development of the Indonesian capital was also discussed at the meeting, Jokowi replied that this was no longer his job, but rather the task of the current government. “It is a matter of the government, the Ministry of Public Works, Bappenas, the head of the authority, and of course the collaboration with the East Kalimantan provincial government,” he concluded. Author: Yoghy Irfan

