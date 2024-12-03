Politics
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Conference on Understanding China
Zheng Bijian, founding president of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, speaks at the Understanding China 2024 conference in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, December 13, 2024. Photo: cnsphoto
China looks forward to working with all other countries to create a favorable environment and conditions for development, address numerous challenges and difficulties, and facilitate the modernization of all countries characterized by peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and prosperity. common, with the aim of writing an agreement. new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in his congratulatory letter to the 2024 Conference for Understanding China (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, province from Guangdong (southern China).
Xi said in the letter that to understand China, one must understand China's efforts to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.
China is faster building a high-level socialist market economy, gradually expanding its institutional opening, taking the initiative to align with high-level international economic and trade rules, and actively promoting a transparent, stable and predictable institutional environment, Xi said. .
China's modernization effort meets the aspiration of 1.4 billion people for a better life and will make new and greater contributions to world peace and development, Xi said.
The three-day conference, which attracted more than 100 representatives from the international community, as well as the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, kicked off on Monday under the theme “Pursuing Reform to the End – Chinese Modernization and New opportunities for the world. Development” in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, with the opening ceremony held on Tuesday.
Chinese reform has no end
“Only by understanding China's efforts to further deepen reform can one truly understand China's past, present and future,” said Zheng Bijian, founding president of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy (CIIDS), also known for coining the term “Chinese State”. “a peaceful rise,” he said in his speech Tuesday.
Zheng said reform and opening-up were the key turning point in shaping China's modern destiny. One of the main reasons why China was able to quickly transform from a poor and backward country to the world's second-largest economy is due to reform and opening-up. And each round of reforms injects new and powerful vitality into China's development. Over the past 46 years, the Chinese people have become deeply aware that reform is a continuous process with no definitive end.
“China understands that social governance is an evolving process. You have to adapt to new realities. It is not a fixed, status quo approach. It means you have to keep moving forward.” Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain, chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday that he was impressed by China's implementation of 3,000 reform plans over the past decade and another 300 after the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party. from China, in July this year.
Some observers have noticed a change in dynamics between China's reform and its opening up. Josef Gregory Mahoney, an American professor of politics and executive director of the International Center for Advanced Political Studies at East China Normal University, told the Global Times that what has changed is that in the past, China used reform to strengthen itself in order to be able to open its doors. but it has now reached a point where it must open up more to advance its reforms.
He gave an example of China's open approach to developing its electric vehicle industry: domestic companies had to compete with the best in the world and welcomed the world's largest electric vehicle companies to enter China . The competition has helped drive China's innovation and development.
Mahoney went on to say that in the past, foreign countries and companies wanted China to be more open. Now that China has made several breakthroughs, other countries are beginning to fear the openness they once sought. It's almost ironic: things have changed.
On the one hand, it is predictable that some countries resort to protectionism. On the other hand, waging a trade war makes no sense. It reeks of desperation or lack of confidence in their own future, Mahoney added.
However, China's opening-up will not be held back by external obstacles. In his speech, Zheng highlighted three key areas for China's future reforms: greater commercialization, more innovation and greater opening-up.
He stressed that openness is a distinctive feature of Chinese modernization. And China will proactively create a world-class, market-oriented, rules-based and internationalized business environment.
Zhang said that since this year, China has removed all market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector, and citizens of 54 countries have been exempted from visa requirements during transit to the China for 72 or 144 hours. Starting November 30, China extended its unilateral visa waiver policy to nine additional countries, bringing the total to 38.
Shared future
Bob Carr, former Australian foreign minister, once said: “There is no need to view the rise of China as a threat; China's rise is good for China, good for the region and good for the world. » On Tuesday, Carr elaborated on his views to the Global Times.
Australia benefits from China's economic success, and the only way to boost global economic growth and reduce extreme poverty is through more trade and greater openness, which has been demonstrated time and again, Carr said.
“A very powerful and positive message from President Xi at this conference is that promoting Chinese modernization is not only about the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the upliftment of the Chinese people, but also about inclusive cooperation and mutual engagement with countries in the South,” Hussain said. World Times.
Hussain cited three examples to illustrate why he thinks China's rise is an opportunity for the world: the port of Chancay in Peru, which is helping Latin America connect with Asia; Pakistan's Gwadar Port, which transformed Central Asian countries from landlocked to land-connected; And the Mombasa-Nairobi railway in Africa, which made connectivity much easier. What China is doing is providing infrastructure and laying the foundation for progress that benefits the people.
China is trying to find a way to live and work with everyone. At the same time, China strives to be transparent and forthright. Even though not all of China's steps are perfect, the country is still trying to move in the right direction, Mahoney noted. He added that many people around the world understand this intuitively, but are still pushed by the United States to see the world through a darker lens, used to justify continued American hegemony.
“We really need to understand China. China is saying things today that no one else in the world is saying,” former Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the Global Times. He said that when the world is at a critical juncture and cannot move forward with a confrontational approach, China talks about globalization, moving forward, opening up, inclusive growth, poverty reduction , technology sharing and partnership that brings everyone together, while few world leaders focus on their own problems or talk about confrontation.
“China is way beyond that,” Abbasi said.
