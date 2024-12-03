Farewell as Gujarat BJP chief? PM Modi and Amit Shah to attend CR Patil's dinner in Delhi





After the BJP's victory in the Vav Assembly by-elections, Union Water Resources Minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil hinted at resigning from the role of state president . Speaking in Surat on November 23, Patil revealed that he had twice asked the party high command to relieve him of his responsibilities, expressing joy rather than regret over his potential departure. “My departure is not a burden but a joy,” he declared, adding his congratulations to whoever succeeds him in this position. While speculation is rife, a grand banquet hosted by Patil at his bungalow in Delhi on December 4 is being seen as a farewell event. Amid ongoing speculations, BJP state president and Union Minister CR Patil invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and all Gujarat MPs and MLAs to a grand banquet in Delhi. During his recent visit to Gujarat, the state BJP president announced plans to host a dinner in Delhi, fueling speculation about his farewell. “After the cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister in Gandhinagar on December 4, all the cabinet members will visit Delhi,” revealed a party source on condition of anonymity. “This dinner, organized for Gujarat leaders, will be attended by the chief minister, cabinet members and MPs from Gujarat. Since CR Patil is linked with the ongoing parliamentary session in Delhi, the dinner is seen as an opportunity for ministers to observe parliamentary proceedings. claimed source “Patil had initially announced plans to host around 90 members of the regional body at his grand banquet,” another source said. “However, the latest invitation list notably excludes the names of office bearers of the organization. To address this issue, Patil is expected to organize a separate event for them in the coming days,” the source added. Sources say CR Patil will remain Gujarat BJP state president till the first week of January. The official announcement of his successor is expected in mid-January. Speculation is rife that a prominent OBC leader could take on the role. Patil, who assumed the role of Gujarat BJP president in July 2020, completed his three-year term in July 2023, but has continued to serve in this position for more than a year and a half beyond his term.

