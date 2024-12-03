Trump threatens to sanction BRICS countries if they create a new currency – Ledger Insights





On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump wrote a social media post threatening BRICS countries with 100% sanctions if they created a new currency or tried to dislodge the dollar with another alternative. However, Russia, which proposed a common BRICS currency long before invading Ukraine, has reservations about this. Or the Russian central bank thinks it would be very difficult to achieve.

BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) was founded as a trade group and expanded this year to BRICS+ to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. So, with Russia and Iran as members, it has two sanctioned countries.

Last year, the group shifted from focusing on a new single currency to encouraging local currency payments. At the same time, there appears to be some reluctance on the part of other BRICS members to become dependent on the Chinese renminbi.

In November, Vladimir Putin said: “I have heard many discussions at the level of experts and journalists about the need to consider the creation of a single currency. However, it is too early to talk about it and it is not a goal that we have set for ourselves. To even consider a common currency, we would first have to achieve a higher level of economic integration between our countries.

There have been significant discussions on BRICS Bridge, a cross-border local currency payment system that uses wholesale CBDCs and blockchain. This is similar to mBridge, the cross-border system involving the central banks of China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. This overlap encouraged the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to withdraw from mBridge, saying the project had moved outside its innovation hub. However, BIS chief Agustín Carstens also stressed that the BIS cannot engage with sanctioned countries.

The BRICS bridge NEEDS an intermediate currency

However, there is a bit of a chicken and egg situation. Without an intermediary currency, the success of the BRICS Bridge or mBridge could be a challenge beyond sanctioned nations who have no choice. Indeed, local currency exchange rates are often expensive. There is a very practical reason for the dollar's dominance.

There are 180 currencies in the world. This means that there are over 16,000 currency pairs, most of which have horrible exchange rates. The foreign exchange market is like any other: the deeper the market, the narrower the spread between buying and selling prices and the better the exchange rate.

Therefore, almost all currencies have their best exchange rates against the US dollar. If you want to exchange Indian Rupees for Hong Kong Dollars, it's probably best to exchange Rupees for US Dollars and US Dollars for Hong Kong Dollars.

So while mBridge could technically create an alternative to Swift outside the reach of U.S. sanctions, the average business that isn't in a sanctioned country will prefer to transact as they usually do. If it is the local currency, then mBridge is suitable. These will often be US dollars.

However, the more these platforms progress, the more evident the need for an alternative intermediary currency will become in order to achieve these optimal exchange rates.

Trump's comments on the BRICS dollar

On his family-controlled social media platform, Truth Social, one of President Trump's posts stated: We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor to support another currency to replace the mighty American dollar, or they will. They will face 100% tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling in the wonderful American economy. They can go find another asshole! There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries to say goodbye to America.

After Trump's victory, Putin made numerous comments about the dollar.

As for us in Russia, we are not abandoning the dollar and never intended to do so. We were simply refused the use of dollars as a means of payment.

He continued: It seemed to me that the dollar is like a sacred cow, something that should never be disturbed. But no, they took it over and basically cut off its horns, stopped caring for it and are recklessly exploiting it. What is this? However, it is their own fault. Dollar payments have not yet declined drastically around the world, nor has its role as a means of accumulation been significantly reduced. However, even among their closest partners, dollar usage is slowly declining, and this is becoming a clear trend.

A digital tool from the BRICS development bank?

When speaking about BRICS investments in emerging markets, Putin made other comments that aren't entirely clear without context. It seems that the new BRICS development bank is planning to create a new stable financial instrument, a cross between an investment and an algorithmic stablecoin: we can make these digital tools almost inflation-free, because in case of oversupply we can withdraw part of and if there is a shortage, we can issue more and regulate them with the help of central bank supervision and the new BRICS development bank, Putin said.

Perhaps this could be a substitute for an intermediate currency?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ledgerinsights.com/trump-threatens-to-sanction-brics-countries-if-they-create-a-new-currency/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos