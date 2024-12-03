Jokowi regarding PDIP's dismissal of Effendi Simbolon: it is the party's authority









Yogyakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon by the PDIP. Jokowi considers this to be the party's authority. Jokowi first answered reporters' questions about Effendi Simbolon's dismissal after meeting with him. “Meet you, why meet you,” Jokowi said at his private residence, Sumber, Banjarsari, as reported detikJateng, Tuesday (03/12/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi then responded briefly on the dismissal of Effendi Simbolon. According to him, it is the authority of the party. “It’s the party’s authority,” Jokowi replied briefly. PDIP fires Effendi Simbolon Reported Détik NewsPDIP DPP explained his party's considerations for dismissing politician Effendi Simbolon. PDIP said that there was a meeting between Effendi Simbolon and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that did not conform to the party's principles. PDIP DPP spokesperson Aryo Seno Bagaskoro said the incident occurred while Effendi was attending an event in support of Jakarta Pilkada's number 1 pair Ridwan Kamil and Suswono in Cempaka Putih on Monday (11/18). Present at the event were President Jokowi and the Gerindra Party elite. “Yes (the Cempaka Putih incident). That's the main thing,” Seno said when asked for confirmation, Sunday (1/12). Seno said PDIP finally took firm action through this meeting. He said that if the meeting took place with figures other than Jokowi, the PDIP would not be too worried. “Thus, in the case of Mr. Effendi Simbolon, the party has never failed to take a firm stance on matters of principle. Well, Mr. Effendi Simbolon met and communicated with Mr. Jokowi,” Seno said. “It's another matter with other political figures, but it is a meeting with Pak Jokowi before taking a political action different from the party's recommendation,” he said. (ams/dil)

