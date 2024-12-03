Can Donald Trump enact tariffs without Congress? And can anyone stop it? | Trade War News





US President-elect Donald Trump, who during the campaign called tariffs the nicest word in the dictionary, wasted no time after his election victory before proposing even tougher tariffs for trading partners of the United States.

The Trump campaign's promises included adding 10 to 20 percent tariffs on all non-domestic products sold in the United States, 60 percent tariffs on products from China, and tariffs reciprocal customs duties on countries that impose tariffs on the United States. Then, on November 25, Trump promised new tariffs of 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada and additional tariffs of 10 percent on China.

Economists say Trump, by keeping his promises, could reignite inflation, a key issue on which Trump won in the 2024 election.

Our review of academic studies on actual tariffs concluded that consumers ultimately bear most of the burden of rising goods prices, and that this burden outweighs the economic benefits of tariffs. There is near consensus among economists on this question, according to surveys.

Independent groups have estimated that Trump's proposed tariffs would cost a typical family between $2,000 and $4,000 a year, estimates calculated before the most recent tariff proposals.

If fully implemented, the new North American tariffs could increase food prices, given that Mexico accounted for 69 percent of U.S. vegetable imports and 51 percent of fresh fruit imports in 2022. New tariffs imposed in Canada could also push up gas prices, particularly in the upper Midwest. , which depends on imports of Canadian crude oil. Construction prices could also rise; a quarter of the lumber used in the United States comes from Canada, and Canada and Mexico provide cement, metals, machinery and other necessities for home construction.

Supply chains for these and other goods would not be able to quickly shift to domestic sources, forcing consumers to pay more or forgo buying what they absolutely don't need.

If Trump wants to implement tariffs, there may be no way to stop him. Experts believe he could act unilaterally, without the support of a Congress perhaps more ambivalent than him on customs tariffs. Farm states, which hold significant influence in the Senate, worry about retaliatory tariffs from U.S. trading partners that could blow up long-standing export markets.

There appear to be few practical or legal obstacles preventing Trump from fulfilling his campaign promise, concluded trade experts Warren Maruyama, Lyric Galvin and William A Reinsch of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank focused on national security.

Trump's record on tariffs

A tariff is, in effect, a tax on imported goods. More than a century ago, tariffs accounted for most of the federal government's revenue, but in recent decades, domestic taxes have become the largest source of federal revenue. After 70 years of international negotiations to promote free trade, tariffs have recently hovered around 2 percent of total federal revenues, according to the Congressional Research Service.

After his election in 2016, Trump unilaterally ordered tariff increases, totaling an estimated $80 billion, on products including steel, aluminum, washing machines, solar panels and various products from China. As a result, foreign tariffs collected by the federal government doubled between 2015 and 2020, to $74 billion. When Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Biden retained many of Trump's tariffs.

It remains to be seen whether Trump intends to follow through or whether raising the specter of tariffs is a tactic to extract concessions from these countries.

What powers could allow Trump to impose tariffs without Congress?

According to Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution, Congress, not the President, has the power to impose tariffs.

However, over the years, Congress has passed several laws ceding some of this power to the president.

Legally, there is no distinction between Congress imposing tariffs and a president imposing tariffs within the law, said Ross E Burkhart, a political scientist at Boise State University who specializes in trade.

The applicable tariff powers available to Trump include:

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the president to impose tariffs if national security is threatened. Trump has already used this authority for his tariffs on steel and aluminum, some of which Biden has retained.

While some argue that it would be a stretch for Trump to claim that all imports pose a threat to U.S. national security under Section 232, courts routinely defer to presidents on matters foreign and trade policy, and legal challenges to Section 232 tariffs have been unsuccessful. gone anywhere, Maruyama, Galvin and Reinsch wrote for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which authorizes the imposition of tariffs when the President determines that a foreign country is unjustifiably burdening or restricting United States commerce by violating trade agreements. Trump used this authority for some of his first-term tariffs on China and on European Union civil aircraft; Biden used it for tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other technology products.

Section 301 requires a determination by the Office of the United States Trade Representative; Section 232 requires an investigation by the Department of Commerce. But these procedural niceties could be accomplished in relatively short order by cabinet officials, Maruyama, Galvin and Reinsch wrote.

Tariffs on China would be easier to impose using Section 301 authority, said Douglas Irwin, an economist at Dartmouth College.

Burkhart said: Congress is unlikely to raise many objections to the tariffs imposed on China. The public tends to view China's trade policy with the United States as unfair, making this tariff easier to implement.

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which has not been used in decades but could allow the president to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on foreign products if the U.S. Commission of International Trade believes that the foreign country has engaged in unfair trade practices against the United States.

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to add a 15 percent tariff on imports for 150 days in the event of large and serious deficits in the U.S. balance of payments with other countries or to prevent an imminent and significant depreciation of the dollar in foreign currencies. markets.

Section 203 of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which authorizes tariffs on all imports during times of war or emergency. Declaring such an emergency would only require an executive order from Trump. Trump threatened to use this authority in 2019 against Mexico, citing illegal immigration to the United States, but later that year the two countries reached an agreement on immigration policy that prevented his use.

Alan Wm Wolff, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, wrote that applying Section 203 too broadly to allies and friends in Europe and Asia, in the Americas, would constitute too great a power grab to have been consistent with the intentions of Congress. this status.

But Maruyama, Galvin and Reinsch argued that the law's language is broad enough to meet Trump's needs. It's not a stretch to imagine Trump expanding the law to address America's large trade deficits, they write.

What leverage do opponents of customs tariffs have to fight them?

These five provisions give Trump substantial room to maneuver on trade policy and there is no surefire way to stop him, experts say.

Tariff opponents could sue, but legal challenges would face a steep hill, Maruyama, Galvin and Reinsch wrote. The courts, including the Supreme Court, have historically been reluctant to interfere with the exercise of the president's foreign affairs and tariff powers.

The U.S. Court of International Trade rejected some of Trump's unilateral tariff proposals during his first presidency, but it's unclear how that court would rule on these new proposals, said Kent Jones, professor emeritus of economics at Babson College.

America's trading partners could challenge Trump's policy at the World Trade Organization, the international arbiter of trade, but that hasn't convinced him. President Trump has often stated that he does not view WTO rules or any other trade agreements as binding on the United States, and this consideration is unlikely to constrain his decision to impose unilateral tariffs , Jones said.

Congress could pass legislation to limit Trump's tariffs or use the threat of doing so as leverage. If the tariffs are as broad and deep as Trump has recommended, companies with deep pockets could pressure lawmakers to oppose them.

The sheer scale of a global tariff will make businesses reluctant, Burkhart said. These are important lobbying groups on Capitol Hill, and they are sure to make a lot of noise when a global tariff is proclaimed by President Trump, regardless of the legal circumstances under which such a tariff is justified.

However, both the Senate and the House have a Republican majority. And Trump could strategically exempt certain companies to divide and weaken his opposition.

By leveraging tariff exemptions, the government can distribute rewards to friendly or compliant businesses, Jones said.

The most likely, and potentially most effective, response would be for foreign countries to raise their own tariffs on U.S. products, thereby worsening America's economic woes.

Widespread economic damage, particularly from inflated prices, could lead to an electoral setback for Trump and may be the only lever that ultimately works, experts say.

The greatest resistance to unilateral, across-the-board tariffs would likely come from U.S. consumers and U.S. retailers and distributors who purchase the imports, as their prices are likely to increase significantly, likely close to the full amount of the tariffs, a Jones said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/3/can-donald-trump-enact-tariffs-without-congress-and-can-anyone-stop-him The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos