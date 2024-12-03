PM Modi dedicated to nationwide implementation of 3 new criminal laws in Chandigarh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur of Chandigarh at a ceremony dedicated to the nation for the successful implementation of three new criminal laws, Tuesday in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo) These laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – came into force on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. Chandigarh became the first administrative unit in the country where all three laws were implemented 100 percent. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the new criminal laws represent a concrete step towards realizing the ideals enshrined in the Constitution for the benefit of all citizens. He said the laws meant an end to colonial-era laws. The colonial era laws were the scene of atrocities and exploitation committed by the British when they ruled India, Modi added. The revolution of 1857 shook the roots of British rule and in 1860 they introduced the IPC and later the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC framework came into existence. The purpose of these laws was to punish Indians and keep them in slavery, the Prime Minister said. Speaking on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the three new laws have been fully implemented in Chandigarh. Within three years of registering an FIR, one will get justice, he said. Our criminal justice system will be the most modern system in the world, Shah added. The Union Home Minister also praised the Chandigarh administration for fully implementing the new laws. Earlier, Modi attended a live demonstration simulating a crime scene investigation under the new laws. The demonstration of the process of collecting evidence and recording statements was given by Chandigarh Police at a showroom set up at Punjab Engineering College. The program presented the practical application of the new laws. Modi was also briefed by Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur. The Prime Minister and Home Minister were accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, UT Advisor Rajeev Verma and Chandigarh Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav. The new criminal laws, which were implemented across the country on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society, an official statement said on Monday. These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, introducing new frameworks to address modern challenges such as cybercrime and organized crime and ensuring justice to victims of various offenses, it said.

