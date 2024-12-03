Who did Donald Trump pardon? What to know about Charles Kushner, Steve Bannon and other top allies





WASHINGTON One of the important powers President-elect Donald Trump will have when he is sworn in again in January is to grant pardons to those who have committed federal crimes.

Presidential authority is back in the spotlight after President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he had pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted of three federal gun crimes and federal tax charges earlier this year.

Biden is not the first president to pardon a family member or a prominent ally in his orbit. For example, former President Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother, Roger Clinton, who had pleaded guilty to drug charges.

During his first term, Trump issued 144 pardons. Among them were a distant family member and some of his closest allies who committed crimes ranging from financial fraud to witness tampering and much more.

Some notable names on this list of Trump allies who received pardons are Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner; Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief White House strategist; former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and others.

When Trump returns for a second term, he may seek to pardon some people, including the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro, who served a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress. .

Here's a look at some key figures who Trump has pardoned and granted clemency to so far:

Charles Kushner attends the funeral of Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York on July 20, 2022.

Charles Kushner

Charles Kushner is the founder of Kushner Companies, a real estate company based in New York. He was convicted of preparing false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission in 2005.

He served more than 16 months of a two-year sentence in a federal prison and transitional program before being released in 2006, reported NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network. Trump pardoned Charles Kushner in 2020, saying at the time that Kushner was dedicated to philanthropic organizations and causes.

This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner's conviction and 2-year sentence for preparing false tax returns, retaliating against witnesses and making false statements, the White House said at the time.

Trump chose Charles Kushner as US ambassador to France last week.

Steve Bannon, former senior advisor to Donald Trump, arrives at the U.S. Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, U.S., July 1, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Steve Bannon

Bannon was one of four people accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in the We Build the Wall GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign.

Federal prosecutors at the time alleged that money raised by Bannon and others was secretly funneled to them rather than being used for the wall.

Trump pardoned Bannon in 2021 while he awaited trial on federal fraud charges. However, Bannon still faces state charges for his alleged role in the scheme.

“Prosecutors pursued Mr. Bannon with charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political scheme,” Kayleigh McEnany, then the White House press secretary, said in a statement.

Bannon served a 4-month prison sentence earlier this year after being convicted in 2022 of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the Capitol 2021.

Paul Manafort is seen on the floor during day three of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats.

Paul Manafort

Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes, witness tampering and lobbying. He was granted a pardon in the final days of Trump's first term.

“As a result of the blatant excesses of the prosecution, Mr. Manafort has endured years of unjust treatment and is one of the most significant victims of what has turned out to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in history American,” the White House said in a statement. at the time.

Roger Stone, longtime adviser to Donald Trump, speaks to the media during Trump's election night party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Tuesday, November 5.

Roger Pierre

Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally, was indicted following special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Stone was convicted on seven counts in 2019 of obstructing a congressional investigation, making false statements to Congress and tampering with a witness, according to the Justice Department. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison in 2020. Trump commuted Stones' prison sentence.

McEnany said at the time that Stone was “a victim of the Russia hoax that the left and its media allies have perpetrated for years in an effort to undermine the Trump presidency.”

Stone's 2020 convictions stem from his actions in 2016, when he attempted to establish indirect communications with WikiLeaks to push for the release of emails stolen from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn reacts during a campaign event for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S., September 6 2016. Picture taken September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michael Flynn

Trump pardoned Flynn, a former national security adviser, after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador.

He was one of several Trump aides to face charges in Mueller's Russia investigation.

Flynn admitted to lying about his request to then-Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that Russia refrain from escalating tensions with the United States in response to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration.

While awaiting sentencing, Flynn sought to withdraw his guilty plea by claiming he was framed by politically motivated federal investigators.

USA TODAY Network archives were used in this story. Contributors: David Jackson and Zac Anderson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump pardoned Kushner, Bannon, Flynn and other allies during first term

