Jokowi bluntly admits he still retains PDIP KTA

Alone, LIVE– Relations between the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and the PDIP, are indeed not harmonious after differences in attitudes and political choices during the 2024 presidential election, especially after his son , Gibran Rakabuming Raka, actually presented himself as a vice-presidential candidate. alongside Prabowo Subianto. Also read: Winner of East Kalimantan regional elections, gubernatorial candidate Rudy Sowan visits Jokowi in Solo Meanwhile, PDIP then promoted Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud MD. Since then, the question has arisen whether Jokowi is still a party cadre wearing the bull's head symbol? Or more? When asked about this, Jokowi admitted that he still had his Member ID Card (KTA) from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). The KTA is proof that someone is an executive. Also read: MKD imposes sanctions on PDIP lawmakers over 'Chocolate Party' issue in 2024 regional elections Initially, reporters asked about EffendyMuara Sakti Simbolon or EffendySimbolon, who was fired from PDIP after meeting Jokowi during the campaign for the number 1 candidate for DKI Jakarta Governor Ridwan Kamil. Jokowi also asked why, just because he met him, he was immediately fired. Meet? How about we meet (about joining Ridwan Kamil's campaign). Which? “It is the authority of the party,” Jokowi said in response to questions from journalists met outside his private residence, Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Also read: Despite Denial, DPR MKD Still Imposes Sanctions on PDIP Politician Haryanto Due to Viral VCS In addition, the media also questioned whether or not Jokowi's status was still a cadre of the party led by Megawati Soekarnoputri. As for Pak Jokowi's status, is he still a party cadre or not?, asked the journalist. Hearing this question, Jokowi laughed and raised his shoulders. Having not received a firm response, a number of media teams once again questioned the existence of the PDIP KTA, proving that these were party cadres wearing the white muzzle of a head of bull. “Is the party's KTA still preserved?” asked one of the journalists. The former mayor of Solo firmly asserted that he still had it. Yes, all the same, replied Jokowi, laughing. Next page Hearing this question, Jokowi laughed and raised his shoulders. Having not received a firm response, a number of media teams once again questioned the existence of the PDIP KTA, proving that these were party cadres wearing the white muzzle of a head of bull.

