A new front opens against Assad's army and Iranian militias – www.israelhayom.com





Syria's complex civil war entered a new phase this week as Islamic rebels consolidated their control over Aleppo, while U.S.-backed Kurdish forces launched a separate offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's army and Iranian-backed groups in the eastern regions of the country, significantly changing the situation. the dynamics of the conflict. The past 24 hours have seen intense exchanges of fire between the Syrian Democratic Forces (a Kurdish-led, US-backed coalition) and Assad's forces alongside pro-Iranian armed groups. The success of the Kurdish-led coalition in this area could prove advantageous to Israel by disrupting Iranian arms supply networks. Foreign reports indicate that the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Deir ez-Zor Military Council have launched “Operation Return”, targeting a series of villages currently held by Assad's forces and pro-Iranian armed groups. Their declared objective is to allow the return of inhabitants previously expelled from these villages. THE Syrian News Agencya media outlet close to the Assad government reported that its military and “auxiliary forces” were responding to an offensive in eastern Deir ez-Zor. The report calls the Syrian Democratic Forces “terrorists belonging to a separatist militia.” In western Syria, the Islamic rebel command center announced its control of more than 15 villages and towns in northwestern Hama province, as its forces advanced toward the city of Hama. This campaign, led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is called “Deterrence of Aggression.” The northern province of Idlib also fell entirely under their control. At the same time, the Syrian National Army, composed of various Islamic armed groups, some with Turkish support, opened another front against the Syrian Democratic Forces. These groups are targeting the autonomous Kurdish regions of northern Syria as part of an operation dubbed “Dawn of Freedom,” designed to diminish the influence of the Syrian Democratic Forces. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government in Türkiye maintains a strategic interest in reducing Kurdish power and acts in pursuit of this goal. The recent diplomatic engagement between the Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers concluded with both sides acknowledging their divergent views on Syrian developments. At a joint news conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “It is natural that we have differences.”

