CYP Now – Government hopes ban on junk food advertising will prevent 20,000 cases of childhood obesity





Under the proposed laws, plans for which were included in Labor's election manifestoTV adverts for junk food products will not be allowed to air before 9 p.m. from October 2025. Advertising restrictions will also include banning paid online junk food ads to reduce children's excessive exposure to many foods high in fat, sugar or salt. The government hopes the measures will remove 7.2 billion calories a year from British children's diets, preventing around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity. The latest NHS data shows that 9.2% of children of admission age are obese, with this figure rising to around one in four by year six. Additionally, 20% of children suffer from tooth decay due to excessive sugar consumption. Measures to ban fast food advertising ahead of the watershed were first proposed by Boris Johnson's government, but were dropped in 2022. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting said: “Obesity robs our children of the best possible start in life, puts them at risk of lifelong ill health and costs the NHS billions. . The government is taking action now to end junk food ads targeting children, both on television and online. This is the first step towards a major shift in the focus of healthcare from disease to prevention, and towards achieving our Government's ambition to give every child a healthy and healthy start in life. happy. Details of the food and drink products that will be covered by the regulations are included in latest directions. The Local Government Association (LGA) welcomed the measures but said councils needed more powers to restrict fast food outlets in local communities. David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA Community and Wellbeing Board, said: “Childhood obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges we face. However, any effort to address the causes of obesity must be part of a comprehensive systems approach. Increased powers given to councils to tackle takeaway bundling and restrict junk food advertising near schools, as well as additional council-run investment schemes, such as those promoting physical activity and healthy weight, can help play a vital role in the fight against childhood obesity. Obesity is the second leading preventable cause of cancer, costs the UK health service more than $11 billion each year and contributes significantly to health problems that prevent people from fully participating in work.

