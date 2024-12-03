Nepal, China sign nine-point agreement during PM Olis' official visit to Beijing





File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. | Photo credit: Getty Images

Nepal and China signed a nine-point agreement on Tuesday (December 3, 2024) as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met President Xi Jinping in Beijing when the two leaders discussed connectivity, industrial development, infrastructure development, trade and tourism, among other issues. Earlier, Oli, who is on a four-day official visit, held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing, the Prime Minister's Secretariat said. The bilateral meeting with the Chinese President, at the State Hall in Beijing, mainly focused on issues related to connectivity, industrial development, infrastructure development, medical cooperation, agricultural development, trade and tourism, investment, science and technology, sports, disaster management. people-to-people contacts and poverty alleviation, said Krishna Prasad Dhakal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Kathmandu. Mr. Dhakal said a nine-point agreement was also signed during the visit, comprising several memoranda of understanding (MoU). The agreements signed include an exchange of letters regarding the construction of the Tokha-Chhahari tunnel near Kathmandu; a memorandum of understanding on Nepal-China trade promotion and an exchange of certificates of completion of the renovation of the nine-storey historic palace located at Basantapur in Kathmandu. Additionally, MoUs on the protocol for the export of heat-treated buffalo meat to China; on development and construction works; on economic and technical assistance; on Chinese language teaching and cooperation in communication technology between Nepal Television and China Media Group were signed. There was also an exchange of letters regarding cash assistance, he said. Prime Minister Oli is on a four-day official visit to China starting Sunday. He will return on December 5. On Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Nepal government announced that it had accepted projects worth $20 million in grants from China ahead of Prime Minister Olis' first official visit to the country after taking office for the fourth time. In addition, the Nepalese cabinet also decided to accept projects worth 300 million Chinese yuan (about 4.13 million U.S. dollars) proposed by the Chinese government, the government spokesperson said.

