Jokowi: Whoever wins the 2024 regional elections will not be thanks to his support





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Former President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said whoever wins the 2024 regional elections will not win because approve or support. But, he says, it's because the candidate worked hard. “If someone wins, it's not because approve“But because they are working hard to consolidate politics in their respective regions,” Jokowi said after receiving a visit from East Kalimantan gubernatorial candidate Rudy Mas'ud in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday (12/ 03/2024). Jokowi said the candidates for head of the region who received the most votes were those who were able to approach and communicate well with the community so that their presence was accepted. “It's not because of me, what can I do,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by Between. Addressing the quick version of Ridwan Kamil's defeat in the Jakarta parliamentary elections, according to him, losing in a competition is a normal thing. “What we call a competition for the choice of the governor, the choice of the regent, the choice of the mayor, there will certainly be winners and losers. This is normal in a policy like this,” he said. -he declared. He reiterated that there are many factors that make a person win or lose. “You can't come here and win right away. It's because the candidate (wins or loses) and the public acceptance is good. It's not because of me, I can do everything,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also advised those who win the 2024 regional elections to remain humble. In the meantime, the losing party still has the opportunity to run for office again in the next 5 years.

