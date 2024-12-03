Trump pledges to block takeover of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel





President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to block Japan's Nippon Steel from buying US Steel, a $14.9 billion deal announced a year ago that is currently under review for its potential impact on American national security.

“I am completely against the takeover of the once great and powerful US Steel by a foreign company, namely Nippon Steel of Japan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday evening. “Through a series of tax incentives and tariffs, we will make American steel strong and capable again, and it will happen FAST!” »

He added: “As president, I will stop this deal from happening. Buyer beware!!!”

During his election campaign, Trump also promised to block Nippon's takeover of US Steel.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency government committee charged with evaluating foreign acquisitions of U.S. companies, is currently reviewing Nippon Steel's deal for U.S. Steel.

Trump has pledged to pursue protectionist economic policies to help support American businesses, including imposing tariffs on imports from some of the United States' major trading partners, including Mexico, Canada and the China. The president-elect said tariffs are a tool that can help protect the domestic manufacturing industry, as well as convince foreign companies to open factories in the United States.

In response to Trump's comments, Nippon Steel said it was “committed to protecting and growing US Steel in a manner that strengthens American industry, domestic supply chain resilience, and state national security.” -United”.

“We will invest as much as $2.7 billion in its unionized facilities, introduce our world-class technological innovation and secure union jobs so that US Steel's American steelmakers can produce the most advanced steel products for American customers.” , the Japanese company said in a statement. statement.

The acquisition, announced in December 2023, has drawn attention from the United Steelworkers union as well as a number of lawmakers and elected officials over the past year, with President Joe Biden apparently also ready to block the proposed acquisition.

CFIUS is reviewing the deal due to potential national security concerns and could advise against the merger. In September, the Biden administration extended the review, delaying conclusion on the politically sensitive deal until after the November 5 presidential election.

Under the agreement, US Steel, founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, JP Morgan and Charles Schwab, would retain its iconic name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, while all collective bargaining agreements with the United Steelworkers union would be honored, the company said. businesses.

However, if the deal fails, US Steel has warned it would have to close many of its blast furnaces, putting thousands of jobs at risk and making it harder to compete globally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from CBS News

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-to-block-us-steel-nippon-steel-acquisition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos