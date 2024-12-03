Cyclone Fengal Tamil Nadu – PM Modi promises quick help to Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Fengal causes damage, MP Stalin calls for relief – Tamil Nadu News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin, offering assurance of his full support to the state in the wake of Cyclone Fengal and severe floods caused by heavy rains . In a telephonic conversation, Modi inquired about the extent of damage in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Villupuram, where unprecedented floods have caused massive disruption. Stalin informed the Prime Minister that the state government was effectively handling the disaster, providing relief to the affected people. He reiterated his request for financial assistance and urged the central government to send a team for a detailed assessment of the damage. In an article on by the storm.” #CycloneFengal à®äà®®à®¿à®ôàï à®èà®¾à®Ÿàï à®Ÿà®¿à®²àï à® à®ñàï à®ªà®Ÿàï à®äàï à®äà®¿à®ïàï à®³àï à®³ à®•à®Ÿàï à®®àïˆà®ïà®¾à®é à®ªà®¾à®äà®¿à®ªàï à®ªàï à®•à®³àï à®•àï à®ñà®¿à®äàï à®äàï à®®à®¾à®àï à®ªàï à®® à®¿à®•àï à®ªà®¿ à®°à®äà®®à®°àï @narendramodi à®…à®µà®°àï à®•à®³àï à®äàïŠà®²àïˆà®ªàï‡à®šà®¿ à®µà®¾à®ïà®¿à®²à®¾à®• à®Žà®éàï a ®éàïˆà®äàï à®äàïŠà®Ÿà®°àï à®ªàï à®•àïŠà®àï à®Ÿàï à®•àï‡à®Ÿàï à®Ÿà®ñà®¿à®èàï à®äà®¾à®°àï . à®®à®¾à®èà®¿à®² à®…à®°à®šàï à®ªàï‡à®°à®¿à®Ÿà®°àï à®ªà®¾à®äà®¿à®ªàï à®ªàïˆà®äàï à®äà®¿à®ñà®®àï à®ªà®Ÿ à®Žà®äà®¿à®°àï à®•àïŠà®àï à®Ÿàï à®µà®°àï à®µà®äàïàˆà®ïàï à®®àï , à®ªà®¾à®äà®¿à®• àï à®•à®ªàï à®ªà® Ÿàï à®Ÿ à®®à®•àï à®•à®³àï à®•àï à®•àï à®èà®¿à®µà®¾à®°à® à®‰à®äà®µà®¿à®•à®³àï … MKStalin (@ mkstalin) December 3, 2024 On Monday, Stalin had sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister, seeking Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support restoration and rehabilitation efforts. The Chief Minister highlighted the scale of the disaster, which exceeded the state's resources. He called for central government intervention to address the immediate and long-term impacts on infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods. “We require Rs 2,475 crore for temporary restoration efforts,” Stalin wrote, expressing confidence that the center would provide the necessary support to help Tamil Nadu recover quickly. The impact of the cyclone was particularly severe in Villupuram, where roads, bridges and residential areas were submerged by floodwaters, cutting off villages and damaging crops. In Tiruvannamalai, five people tragically lost their lives when a boulder fell on their house due to a mudslide triggered by heavy rains on December 1. Modi reassured Stalin during his call that the government would take immediate steps to resolve the crisis and help the state in its recovery efforts. Published on: December 3, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/tamil-nadu/story/pm-modi-promises-swift-aid-to-tamil-nadu-after-cyclone-fengal-causes-damages-mk-stalin-seeks-relief-2644055-2024-12-03 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos