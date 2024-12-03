Trump's tariff threats create division between Canada and Mexico over border security





MEXICO CITY — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs have created a division between Canada and Mexico, after Canadian officials said the two countries' border problems should not be compared.

On Monday, the Mexican president rejected the comments, made following a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mexico must be respected, especially by its trading partners, President Claudia Sheinbaum said, after Canada's Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the message that our border is so different from the Mexican border had been truly understood.

Sheinbaum said Canada has its own problems with fentanyl use and can only wish it had the cultural riches of Mexico.

Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs.

Migrant flows and drug seizures at the border of the two countries are very different.

U.S. customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border last fiscal year, compared to 21,100 pounds at the Mexican border. Mexico's efforts to seize fentanyl before it reaches the United States have been lackluster.

Most of the fentanyl arriving in the United States, where it causes about 70,000 overdose deaths each year, is manufactured by Mexican drug cartels using precursor chemicals smuggled from Asia.

When it comes to immigration, the U.S. Border Patrol made 56,530 arrests at the Mexican border in October alone, while there were only 23,721 arrests at the Canadian border between October 2023 and September 2024. During the same period, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 1.53 million migrant encounters on the southwest border with Mexico.

Mexico feels particularly hurt by the Canadian comments, as Mexican officials say their government has fought for Canada in the past. They claim that Trump, during his first term, initially wanted to exclude Canada from the 2018 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement, and that Mexico demanded that it be included . It is unclear whether this was actually the case.

Trudeau also beat Sheinbaum by meeting the president-elect of the United States first. Both leaders are scrambling for assurances before Trump takes office.

Hillman said Canada was ready to make new investments in border security and planned to acquire more helicopters, drones and law enforcement officers. She also highlighted an agreement between Canada and the United States that allows migrants caught crossing illegally to be returned to Canada. She said Mexico and the United States have not reached a similar agreement.

On Monday, Sheinbaum revealed more about his own conversation last week with Trump, saying he agreed that Mexico wanted to focus on intelligence sharing as part of counter-drug efforts, noting that in his view it was a good thing.

But she said Mexico would reject any direct U.S. intervention in Mexico and would continue to enforce the strict restrictions imposed by her predecessor on U.S. law enforcement in Mexico. This will continue, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/trumps-tariff-threats-create-division-canada-mexico-security-116383603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos