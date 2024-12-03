Contempt notices issued to police for blocking lawyers' access to Imran Khan





Image released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showing former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. PTI

RAWALPINDI: Justice Amjad Ali Shah of the Special Court has issued contempt of court notices to CPO Rawalpindi, SSP Operations and SHO New Town police station for not allowing Imran Khan to meet his lawyers despite court orders.

The court ordered the three police officers to submit their responses on Tuesday (today). The court had earlier ordered the New Town police to facilitate the meeting between the former president and his legal team, as requested by his lawyers.

However, despite obtaining the necessary court orders, the lawyers were not allowed to meet their client. The lawyers, including Muhammad Faisal Malik, Ghulam Hasnain Murtaza Sumbal and Raja Mateen, filed a petition saying they should consult the former president to challenge the court order granting remand in Police Station Case No. 2831 New Town Police. Additionally, in RA Police Station Case No. 708 (GHQ attack case), additional consultations were required.

The court ruled on the request by ordering the prison director to facilitate the lawyers' meeting with the investigator, Rashid Kiani, inside the prison. Despite these directives, the lawyers were not given access to their client, prompting the court to take action against the police officers involved.

