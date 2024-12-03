Xi meets with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen-Xinhua





Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, speaks with Cambodian People's Party Chairman and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in capital Beijing Chinese, December 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi) BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks in Beijing on Dec. 3 with chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and chairman of the Senate, Samdech Techo Hun Sen. Tuesday, calling for strong mutual support to consolidate the unfailing friendship between the two countries. Xi said China has always regarded Cambodia as a high priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and is willing to work with Cambodia to build a high-quality, high-level and high-level China-Cambodia community, with a shared future in the new era. Xi called on the two sides to deepen exchanges and mutual learning to seek common development. He said the CPC is willing to strengthen strategic communication and cooperation in cadre training with the CPP, and help Cambodia explore a development path that aligns with its national conditions. The two sides should seize opportunities to make new progress in win-win cooperation, Xi said, adding that China is willing to work with the Cambodian side to continuously enrich the “Hexagon of China” cooperation framework. Diamond” and promote the effective implementation of key cooperation projects. . Against the backdrop of an international landscape marked by instability, change and various global challenges, Xi said, China will continue to support Cambodia to play a greater role in international and regional affairs, and will help strengthen the strength of the Global South. Xi expressed China's support for ASEAN to adhere to its strategic autonomy and opposition to external forces introducing the Cold War mentality into the region. China is ready to work with Cambodia with firm determination to strengthen collaboration and coordination and jointly address various risks, he added. Noting that Cambodia-China friendship has stood the test of history and time, Hun Sen expressed Cambodia's gratitude to China for its invaluable support and assistance to Cambodia's political, economic and social development in over the years. Hun Sen said China was Cambodia's most reliable friend. Friendship with China is a consensus within the CPP, which will not undergo any changes with intergenerational leadership transitions in Cambodia, he added. He noted that Cambodia is willing to comprehensively strengthen party-to-party exchanges with China, deepen political mutual trust, promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, strengthen youth and cultural exchanges, and strengthen the coordination and cooperation with China in international and regional affairs. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, speaks with Cambodian People's Party Chairman and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in capital Beijing Chinese, December 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

