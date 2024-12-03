Chandigarh becomes first city to pass 3 new criminal laws, PM Modi says days of tarikh pe tarikh are over





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the successful implementation of three new penal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – in Chandigarh. Thus, the city became the first administrative unit in the country where the three laws were 100% applied.

These laws came into force on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Terrorists will no longer be able to take advantage of laws: PM Modi Prime Minister Modi noted that the new criminal laws represent a concrete step towards realizing the ideals enshrined in the Constitution for the benefit of all citizens. The new criminal laws become protectors of citizens' rights.

Stressing the importance of timely delivery of justice, he said the days of 'tarikh pe tarikh' are over.

Under the new laws, terrorists and terrorist organizations will no longer be able to take advantage of legal complexities, he added.

Stressing that these laws signify the end of colonial-era laws, Modi added that these laws were the scene of atrocities and exploitation committed by the British when they ruled India.

The revolution of 1857 shook the roots of British rule and in 1860 they introduced the IPC and later the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC framework came into existence. The purpose of these laws was to punish Indians and keep them in slavery, the Prime Minister said.

Our criminal justice system will be the most modern system: Amit Shah Adding to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Within three years of registering an FIR, one will get justice. Our criminal justice system will be the most modern system in the world. »

Modi observed a live crime scene investigation demonstration by Chandigarh Police at Punjab Engineering College, showcasing evidence collection under the new laws. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur briefed him about the process. The Union Home Minister also praised the Chandigarh administration for fully implementing the new laws.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister were accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, UT Chandigarh Advisor Rajeev Verma and Chandigarh Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav.

India's new criminal laws, implemented across the country on July 1, 2024, aim to make the justice system more transparent, efficient and modern, according to an official statement released on Monday. These reforms represent a major update to the criminal justice system, focused on tackling issues such as cybercrime and organized crime while ensuring better justice for victims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/chandigarh-becomes-1st-city-to-adopt-3-new-criminal-laws-pm-modi-says-terrorists-can-no-longer-take-advantage-of-11733217653472.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos