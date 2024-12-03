Donald Trump Jr. Joins Patriotic Marketplace PublicSquare Board of Directors





(Bloomberg) — Donald Trump Jr. is joining the board of PSQ Holdings Inc., owner of online marketplace PublicSquare, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company's shares more than doubled in New York trading.

Trump, who recently started as a partner at investment firm 1789 Capital, is expected to join PSQ's board as early as Tuesday, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the nomination has not been publicly announced. PSQ, based in West Palm Beach, Fla., declined to comment. Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

PublicSquare aims to connect patriotic businesses and consumers and has sought to build a so-called shadow economy, which it defines as prioritizing faith and family.

PSQ is led by CEO Michael Seifert, who met Trump in 2022 through a mutual friend, Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, one of the sources said.

Trump Jr. then introduced Omeed Malik, who agreed to take the company public in February 2023 through a special purpose acquisition company, and Nick Ayers, a PSQ board member who served as chief office of former Vice President Mike Pence. , the person said. Trump Jr. invested in the company earlier that year and currently owns more than 550,000 shares.

PSQ shares have lost 61% this year through Monday. The stock jumped 123% to $4.60 at 9:54 a.m. in New York.

In October, PSQ launched a payments company and plans to process more than $1.8 billion in gun and firearm-related transactions next year, according to one of the sources. During an earnings conference call last month, Seifert said the company could generate positive cash flow toward the end of 2025.

