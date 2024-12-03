After 'Last Call' fiasco, Imran Khan 'still holds his trump card close to his chest'





PTI founder Imran Khan (center) leaves after appearing before the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. AFP

After the 'last call' protest triggered fresh political and legal challenges for the former ruling party, the sister of imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Aleema Khan on Tuesday claimed that his brother “always held an asset close to his chest” that he would use at the opportune moment.

“The PTI founder told me that he will not reveal his trump card at the moment,” Aleema told reporters after meeting the former prime minister at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been incarcerated for over of one year.

She said she “waited for six hours yesterday but was not allowed to meet Imran.”

Aleema also dismissed rumors about the PTI founder's deteriorating health, saying he was “completely fine”.

Detailing her brother's stance on the results of the 'do or die' protest, she claimed that the PTI founder did not have access to newspapers and television in prison to keep abreast of developments in the country .

She added that the PTI founder received information about the Islamabad protest from his lawyers who met him today and yesterday.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four law enforcement personnel, including three Rangers and a policeman, were martyred during the PTI protest.

On the other hand, the former ruling party claimed that at least 12 of its workers and supporters were killed.

Highlighting the crackdown by Islamabad police that led to the arrest of hundreds of PTI protesters, Aleema said, “Imran was shocked after receiving updates about the tragedy from us and was charged to register a first information report (FIR) against [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif and [Interior Minister] Mohsin Naqvi. »

Subsequently, Imran said the incident would intensify public outrage and ordered that the issue be raised at the national and international levels. Aleema also called for questioning the ruling government for opening fire on protesters.

Criticizing senior leaders of the former ruling party, Aleema said: “They should have been there, on board the container. [during the protest] when Bushra Bibi led the protesters. »

The former ruling party's high-profile protest to secure Khan's release began on November 24 and was abruptly “postponed” to the early hours of Wednesday, November 27, following a nighttime crackdown on workers and party leaders at the D- headquarters in Islamabad. Chowk.

A day ago, the jailed PTI founder was arrested in seven new cases linked to his party's recent protests, which saw violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters.

